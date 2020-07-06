CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Opinion: College Football in the Spring, Not the Best Idea

Greg Arias

The topic of spring football in college has become a hot topic, with one league considering it to the point of making an official decision this week.

The Ivy League is currently discussing two options.  One is a 7-game Ivy League-only schedule this season, while option two involves moving the season to spring. 

According to Mark Blaudschun of TMG Sports,  the second option is growing.  

The second plan, which is gaining momentum because of the increasing number of positive Covid-19 cases in the country, would shut down football until next spring, with a start up (for practice) in March and another 7-game (conference opponents only) beginning in April and concluding in mid-May.

While the Ivy League's situation is somewhat different, such a move could give way for other conferences to follow them into spring. 

However, there's one fact that can not be ignored, and makes a move to spring impractical. 

Should college play spring football in 2021, what would happen in late August when the next season would be scheduled to begin? 

Would those teams be ready to strap up and go back to the field in a matter of months rather than the usual time frame between the completion of one season and the beginning of the next?

One of the significant issues in college football has been the safety of players. While there is no definitive information to say that playing two seasons in one calendar year would be detrimental to players heath, one could easily assume, with relative certainty, that there would be an impact. 

Indeed, spring football would be better than none at all for an entire year, but this scenario seems unrealistic, at least to one person writing here. 

Of the two options currently being considered by the Ivy League, option one for a shortened conference-only season seems the best option. 

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has previously mentioned that his conference could look to a conference-only schedule should others opt not to play. However, that has not been said since his initial comment. 

The SEC could also decide to cancel their season too, should the pandemic continue to worsen to the point where they feel it is unsafe, and unwise to attempt to play. 

Noting is for sure, and it likely won't be for some time to come, even though plans are moving forward for a season, we should all hold our collective breaths and hope for the best. 

 A decision from the Ivy League will be announced on Wednesday, but a source on Monday indicates that it is expected that the league will decide to forgo the season at this point. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Women's Tennis Tsoubanos Promoted to Head Coach

Tsoubanos promoted to head coach, Macdonald remains on staff as assistant coach.

Vanderbilt University

SEC Heisman Candidates: One Writer Says Commodores Have One Too

Don't shoot the messenger, but after reading this it seemed worth sharing.

Greg Arias

Former Commodore David Price Announces He Will Sit Out MLB Season

David Price will not suit up in 2020 for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Greg Arias

Projecting Vanderbilt Football 2020: Offense

As the season (hopefully) moves closer, we take our first look at the Commodore's overall outlook for 2020, including projection.

Greg Arias

Exclusive: Charles Wright Releases Statement

Former Vanderbilt football player Charles Wright has issued an exclusive statement to Commodore Country.

Greg Arias

by

BMOC

Family of Former Vanderbilt Football Player Charles Wright Break Silence

The family of former Vanderbilt football player Charles Wright, have broken their silence, releasing a statement to various media outlets on Thursday.

Greg Arias

by

Greg Arias

Schedule Changes, More Cancellations for College Football Could Start Soon

While this is purely speculation, current happenings suggest it could come true soon.

Greg Arias

Kopp "Interested" in Vanderbilt Football, Despite No Official Offer Yet

Maddox Kopp isn't a household name in the world of college football recruiting, but he's not done yet either.

Greg Arias

The Changing World of College Football as Labor Unions Become Possible

While there has been no official mention of such things around the Southeastern Conference, changes in college athletics seem inevitable.

Greg Arias

A Look at Vanderbilt in the Forde Realignment Word

For those who have followed Pat Forde's realignment work this week, we now take a deeper look into what the fictional conference would look like for Vanderbilt.

Greg Arias