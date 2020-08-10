Opinion: Lawrence Is Spot On

As news continues to leak out of the subsequent cancellation of the college football season, folks on both sides of the debate are flooding social media with opinions. Still, only one view I've read shares the rest of the story.

Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence shared the rest of that story on Sunday in a series of tweets where he laid out his case as part of the #WeWantToPlay hashtag movement started by college football players.

Lawrence's main point is one that should be considered by all involved in any decision making.

"People are at just as much if not more risk if we don't play. Players will all be sent home to their communities where social distancing is highly unlikely, and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19 (1). wrote Lawrence in the first tweet.

"Not to mention the players coming from situations that are not good for them/ their future and having to go back to that. Football is a haven for so many people. We are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than to play football. Having a season also incentivizes."

"Players being safe and taking all of the right precautions to try to avoid contracting covid because the season/ teammates safety is on the line. Without the season, as we've seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions."

You can agree or disagree with Lawrence here, and many likely already have chosen their side, but his point is valid and his logic solid.

Left alone at home, these kids will go about life and likely take more risks and receive higher exposure to the virus than in controlled and tested environments where coaches and other players are there to hold them accountable.

Indeed, there are still risks to playing, but then we are all taking risks every single day with this thing. While someone will say, we aren't out driving our bodies into one another, we also aren't being tested weekly and don't have someone there to control our activities outside our selves.

I'm taking risks this week being on vacation-which for my sanity was much needed- by being near other people I don't know, though we are on a private beach with limited numbers of people and no frat parties going on that I'm aware of at present.

Later this week, when I return home, I will be taking risks every time I go somewhere because regardless of wearing a mask, the data shows that they are not one-hundred percent effective in guaranteeing I still won't contract the virus.

Do they help, yes but so does staying at home, but we can't logically do that forever.

There are risks involved in life, and Lawrence and the others who remain are aware of them and still willing to move forward here.

People should at least give them the courtesy to listen and see what they have to say.

