Pavia Up For Yet Another Preseason Award: The Anchor
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia picked up another preseason recognition.
On Tuesday, Pavia was announced to be on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list, per the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation.
The award goes to the best senior or upperclassman quarterback in college football. It marks the fifth preseason award that Pavia has been named on. In addition to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list, Pavia has been placed on watch lists for the Walter Camp and Maxwell Player of the Year Awards, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Manning Award.
Pavia is coming off a season where he made waves in college football, leading Vanderbilt to its best season since 2013 and pulling off a win over No. 1 Alabama 40-35.
Pavia’s performance last season drew plenty of attention to the Commodore’s football program. Going into his final season, Pavia and his team have higher goals they want to achieve this season, including winning it all.
“I think we’ve got the tools offensively and defensively to put our foot forward and win the national championship,” Pavia told Paul Finebaum during an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show.
Achieving those dreams won’t be easy though. Vanderbilt has the second-hardest strength of schedule in all of college football this season, according to ESPN analytics.
Pavia leading Vanderbilt to a deep post season run this season would certainly be the top story college football has seen in a long time, but Pavia has something that a team needs its quarterback to have before even thinking about reaching that point: confidence.
Commodores start their season on Aug. 30 against Charleston Southern.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt soccer at Tennessee Tech at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
There were no games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
Three former Vanderbilt baseball players won the 2025 Cape Cod League Championship earlier this week.
On Sunday, Braden Holcomb, Matthew Shorey and Ryker Waite helped the Bourne Braves win the 2025 Cape Cod League Championship.
Holcomb and Waite made major contributions to the Bourne Braves title run. The two former Commodores each batted in 17 runs and hit .285 and .287, respectively. The two stole a combined 24 bases during their time in the league this summer.
Shorey pitched well in the league. In 30.1 innings, he finished with a 2-1 record and a 2.37 ERA with 30 strikeouts.
Commodores Quote of The Day
“They’re an older group. They’ve been in a hole before. Not many times, but whether it’s during the course of the season or during the course of games, they’ve been able to navigate their way out of these situations.”- Tim Corbin