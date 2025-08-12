Perhaps it's Bryce Cowan's time; The Anchor

Vanderbilt Commodores

Perhaps it's Bryce Cowan's time

The Vanderbilt Football linebacker has stood out in fall camp.

Joey Dwyer

Cowan could take a step forward in 2025.
Vanderbilt Athletics

It’s always been in there for Vanderbilt linebacker Bryce Cowan. 

Cowan is among the most physically gifted defenders on Vanderbilt’s roster, which has often materialized with him flashing excellence and being around the ball often on the practice field. He’s never been out there consistently in games, though. 

When Cowan was out there, he has been around the ball at times. His biggest impact came in Vanderbilt’s win over Kentucky and its loss to LSU in Baton Rouge. Cowan had four tackles in the former. 

Vanderbilt returns all of its starting linebackers this season, but there are murmurs that Cowan could jump someone who played over him last season.

Cowan has appeared to turn a corner this fall and was all over the field in Saturday’s scrimmage. 

“There have been minor setbacks along the way, but every time he's been backed into a corner, he's fought out of it, and that's a testament to him,” Vanderbilt linebackers coach Nick Lezynski said. “That's a testament to his background. And that's what makes it really fun is to see a guy like that come to fruition because you know that you've seen it in him from the beginning, it's just taken a little bit to get it all out of him, but he's shown that he can be an impact.”

Time for Cowan to cash in on all his physical gifts. 

Did You Notice?

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers tells Vandy on SI that he’s deleted all social media in an effort to focus on his final college season as well as his faith.

The Commodores held their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. Vandy on SI was in attendance and posted a position-by-position breakdown at the conclusion of the action.

Vanderbilt takes the field on Monday after an off day on Sunday. It’s next off day is Thursday.

Commodores Quote of the Day

“I learned the importance of storytelling by attending the NFL broadcast boot camp. And one of the things they touched on was ‘Give your story.’ Everyone wants to hear your story. Everybody wants to hear the intricacies of being a professional player. And so, I thought, you know what, I’ve got some pretty cool stories that I can tell that maybe people will like.”

—Earl Bennett

Joey Dwyer
