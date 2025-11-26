Where Vanderbilt Football Ranks in the College Football Playoff Rankings Before Rivalry Week
Vanderbilt has one last chance to impress the college football playoff committee. Vanderbilt is coming off a 45-17 win over Kentucky on Senior Day to move to 9-2 on the season ahead of rivalry weekend against No. 19 Tennessee.
Vanderbilt entered last week No. 14 in College Football Playoff rankings, staying put from the week before while being jumped by No. 13 Miami. Getting jumped by Miami was certainly a statement from the committee, signifying that Vanderbilt would need plenty of help even if it won out.
In the newest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, Vanderbilt stayed ranked No. 14. The Commodores are behind No. 11 BYU, No. 12 Miami and No. 13 Utah, but are ahead of No. 15 Michigan, No. 16 Texas and No. 17 USC.
Vanderbilt did not get much help in terms of needing teams ahead of it to lose. Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Utah and BYU all got wins a week ago. With Utah struggling against a 5-5 Kansas State team and Vanderbilt beating up on a 5-5 Kentucky team, the Commodores still did not jump Utah, which does Vanderbilt no favors.
Going into this week, Vanderbilt needs to keep its focus on itself and take care of business in Knoxville against Tennessee Saturday afternoon. The playoff discussion will not matter if Vanderbilt is unable to get to 10-2. The issue for Vanderbilt is even with a win at Tennessee, it will still need a few teams ahead of it to lose.
With the ACC in chaos and likely having a champion outside of the top 12 and the Group of 5 conference champion being far out of the top 12 as well, the cut line is going to be the No. 10 spot, meaning Vanderbilt is going to need to jump a four spots still.
Outside of Vanderbilt’s matchup against Tennessee this week, Vanderbilt fans will need to tune into Notre Dame at Stanford, Oklahoma hosting LSU, Alabama going to Auburn, BYU hosting UCF, Utah going to Kansas and Miami traveling to Pittsburgh. Vanderbilt will more than likely need three or four of Notre Dame, Alabama, Oklahoma, Miami, Utah or BYU to lose to feel good about its chances of sneaking into the 12-team bracket come selection Sunday on Dec. 7.
Another thing to consider would be style points. What if Vanderbilt beat Tennessee in convincing fashion while teams just ahead of it skated by? How much of a difference would that make? Time will tell, but for now Vanderbilt needs to focus on getting a victory against the Volunteers Saturday.