Post-Spring Vanderbilt Football Depth Chart Preview: Sedrick Alexander and The Running Backs

NASHVILLE--More than any other position on its offense, Vanderbilt has relative certainty as to which direction it will be heading at running back when it opens its season on Sept. 5 against Austin Peay.

It will have two established veterans taking most of the carries, a gadget player in there to create explosives and a few young pieces competing at the back of the depth chart.

Here's a briefing on each player and where they stand.

Sedrick Alexander

Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander (28) celebrates with wide receiver Richie Hoskins (5) after scoring a touchdown against Tennessee during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alexander didn’t produce a whole lot of memorable moments in the spring, and he was one of the few Vanderbilt players that didn’t need to.

When Vanderbilt opens the 2026 season against Austin Peay, Alexander will be its starting running back. As a result, he had the luxury of standing off to the side during the spring game.

Alexander has earned that after three productive seasons.

MK Young

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Makhilyn Young (22) runs against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half against at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Young, like Alexander, didn’t stand out all that much in the spring practices that were open to the media. But, he didn’t need to.

There’s already been enough proven here to indicate that Young is in for another solid workload in his second season at Vanderbilt.

Passing Young and Alexander on the depth chart appears all but impossible at this stage.

Jamezell Lassiter

Vanderbilt running back Jamezell Lassiter (41) celebrates a run during the second quarter against Auburn at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lassiter continues to make splash plays often enough to keep himself in the mix here.

Lea has consistently indicated that he has plans for Lassiter that transcend his walk-on label, and it appears as if that’s still the case.

Lassiter won’t be an every-down back or anything close to it for this Vanderbilt team because of his physical limitations, but he’s a weapon that Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck will turn to in certain moments when he’s looking for an explosive play.

Evan Hampton

Hampton didn’t have a spring that blew anyone away, but he flashed enough to keep himself in consideration for carries as a freshman.

He’s clearly a talented pass catcher, fast and has some level of physicality to his game. If Hampton plays, Vanderbilt clearly has some opportunity for explosive plays. He will likely have to wait his turn and improve as an all-around back, though.

Hampton will be perhaps the most interesting player in the room to evaluate in the fall.

Gabe Fields

Fields has flashed a real ceiling because of his speed and his fluid athleticism, but he’s still at the back half of Vanderbilt’s depth chart as a sophomore.

Watching Fields and Hampton is the most compelling depth chart battle here.

Izayah Lee

Lee is an intriguing, physical runner that made some splash plays throughout the spring, but he’s likely the sixth back on the depth chart at this stage. It is easy to see what Vanderbilt likes about him, though.

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