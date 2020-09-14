SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Predicting SEC Football Standings for 2020

Greg Arias

The Southeastern Conference kicks off their 2020 season in just under two weeks, with all 14 teams getting underway on Sept. 26 with the first-ever conference-only season. While this year will be historical for that, it will also likely come with several other asterisks in the history books.  

One thing that hopefully won't end with an asterisk will be the conferences champion this season. How could that possibly happen, you might ask? 

COVID-19 could preempt the season for one of the top teams causing them to miss multiple games and leave the final champions with the question of what if team X had finished the season. 

Still, we must move forward, fingers crossed that does not become a reality.    

To answer the question of who will be the ultimate conference champions in 2020, our staff of writers voted on the final records of each team, the two division champs and who we think will win the SEC title game this season. 

Here are our final results.   

SEC EAST

1) Georgia- 9-1 

2) Florida- 8-2

3) Kentucky- 7-3

4) Tennessee- 5-5

5) South Carolina- 3-7

6) Missouri- 2-8

7) Vanderbilt- 0-10  

SEC WEST

1) Alabama- 10-0

2) Texas A&M- 8-2

3) LSU- 7-3

4) Auburn- 5-5

5) Mississippi State- 4-6

6) Ole Miss- 3-7

7) Arkansas-0-10

A historical fact that few might know,but Vanderbilt has never had a season in school history where they failed to win a single game in a season. This would be a significant event if our prediction is correct. 

SEC CHAMPIONS

Alabama: The Tide will have to defeat the Bulldogs twice, with the first in Tuscaloosa and the second in Atlanta, but will the uncertainty of the quarterback position now for Georgia with Jamie Newman opting-out, the Tide should be able to turn the trick. 

Could the two teams meet for a third time in the college football playoffs? Time will tell. 

 Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven. 

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Staff Additions to Athletic Department

https://www.si.com/college/vanderbilt/other-sports/mcclelland-kelly-join-vanderbilt-athletic-department-staff

Greg Arias

McClelland, Kelly Join Vanderbilt Athletic Department Staff

Seasoned college athletics leaders take on leadership roles with Commodores

Vanderbilt University

New AP Top-25 Released: One Surprise Joins the List

Louisiana-Lafayette joins ranking for the first time since 1943

Greg Arias

Another Weekend of College Football in the Books, Big XII, ACC Start

While the opening week featured the smaller conferences, week two saw the Big-XII and ACC join the party.

Greg Arias

Fan Apathy Has Official Overtaken Vanderbilt Athletics

As my dear ole Granny would say, "the chickens have finally come home to roost."

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Athletics to Begin Fall Season Without Spectators

Health and safety concerns brought on by COVID-19 pandemic drove decision.

Vanderbilt University

It's Been 19 Years Since Time, and Sports Stood Still

It seems like yesterday, the memories and images still as fresh as ever.

Greg Arias

Kicking Competition Underway For Commodores

Most of the attention has focused on the quarterback competition, but theirs another one going on for the kicking duties.

Greg Arias

Swanson, Braves Offense on Fire

Former Vanderbilt baseball star Dansby Swanson and his Atlanta Braves are enjoying an offensive on fire.

Greg Arias

Commodores Counted on Tight Ends for Flexibility

As the Vanderbilt Commodores look to fill roles throughout the offense in 2020, the tight end position will be one that could add a level of flexibility to the unit.

Greg Arias