Predicting SEC Football Standings for 2020

The Southeastern Conference kicks off their 2020 season in just under two weeks, with all 14 teams getting underway on Sept. 26 with the first-ever conference-only season. While this year will be historical for that, it will also likely come with several other asterisks in the history books.

One thing that hopefully won't end with an asterisk will be the conferences champion this season. How could that possibly happen, you might ask?

COVID-19 could preempt the season for one of the top teams causing them to miss multiple games and leave the final champions with the question of what if team X had finished the season.

Still, we must move forward, fingers crossed that does not become a reality.

To answer the question of who will be the ultimate conference champions in 2020, our staff of writers voted on the final records of each team, the two division champs and who we think will win the SEC title game this season.

Here are our final results.

SEC EAST

1) Georgia- 9-1

2) Florida- 8-2

3) Kentucky- 7-3

4) Tennessee- 5-5

5) South Carolina- 3-7

6) Missouri- 2-8

7) Vanderbilt- 0-10

SEC WEST

1) Alabama- 10-0

2) Texas A & M- 8-2

3) LSU- 7-3

4) Auburn- 5-5

5) Mississippi State- 4-6

6) Ole Miss- 3-7

7) Arkansas-0-10

A historical fact that few might know,but Vanderbilt has never had a season in school history where they failed to win a single game in a season. This would be a significant event if our prediction is correct.

SEC CHAMPIONS

Alabama: The Tide will have to defeat the Bulldogs twice, with the first in Tuscaloosa and the second in Atlanta, but will the uncertainty of the quarterback position now for Georgia with Jamie Newman opting-out, the Tide should be able to turn the trick.

Could the two teams meet for a third time in the college football playoffs? Time will tell.

