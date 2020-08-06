Preseason Top-25 Coaches Poll Released
Greg Arias
The preseason Amway Coaches Poll was released on Thursday, ahead of the start of the 2020 college football season, with no surprises in the top five.
While defending national champs LSU, doesn't occupy the top sport, likely because of the amount of top talent lost, including Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Joe Burrow, the Tigers are still in the first quarter according to the coaches.
Fellow SEC teams Alabama, and Georgia join Ed Orgeron's Tigers in the top five along with No.1 Clemson and No.2 Ohio State.
In all, six SEC squads earned a preseason ranking, with No. 8 Florida, No.11 Auburn, and No.13 Texas A&M joining those in the top five.
Preseason Amway Coaches Poll Top 25
1. Clemson (38)
2. Ohio State (17)
3. Alabama (4)
4. Georgia
5. LSU (6)
6. Oklahoma
7. Penn State
8. Florida
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15. Michigan
16. Oklahoma State
17. USC
18. Minnesota
19. North Carolina
20. Utah
21. UCF
22. Cincinnati
23. Iowa
24. Virginia Tech
25. Iowa State
Others receiving votes:
Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.