Preseason Top-25 Coaches Poll Released

The preseason Amway Coaches Poll was released on Thursday, ahead of the start of the 2020 college football season, with no surprises in the top five.

While defending national champs LSU, doesn't occupy the top sport, likely because of the amount of top talent lost, including Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Joe Burrow, the Tigers are still in the first quarter according to the coaches.

Fellow SEC teams Alabama, and Georgia join Ed Orgeron's Tigers in the top five along with No.1 Clemson and No.2 Ohio State.

In all, six SEC squads earned a preseason ranking, with No. 8 Florida, No.11 Auburn, and No.13 Texas A & M joining those in the top five.

Preseason Amway Coaches Poll Top 25

1. Clemson (38)

2. Ohio State (17)

3. Alabama (4)

4. Georgia

5. LSU (6)

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A & M

14. Texas

15. Michigan

16. Oklahoma State

17. USC

18. Minnesota

19. North Carolina

20. Utah

21. UCF

22. Cincinnati

23. Iowa

24. Virginia Tech

25. Iowa State

Others receiving votes:

Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.