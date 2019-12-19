Quarterback Battle A Big One For Vanderbilt

It's no secret to coaches, fans and Vanderbilt players that quarterback was a weakness in 2019. That comment is not meant as a negative or an attack on anyone, it's just a plain and simple fact.

Quarterback play must improve in 2020 or the Commodores will be staring down the barrel of another 3-8 type season. You think fan support and backlash were tough this year, wait for it if the team has a repeat performance.

Mo Hasan (6'3" 215 RS. Sr to-be) returns and will likely be the front runner to earn the position. Remember, he started, and won the Missouri game last season even though he was knocked out and didn't finish it because of a vicious hit to the head that also ended his season,

He will likely battle JUCO transfer Jeremy Moussa and true freshman Ken Seals and Mike Wright.

Seals (6'3" 205) garnered the most attention during the recruiting process, in fact, most local media (myself included) and fans had no idea that either Moussa or Wright were even candidates to join the Commodores until their names arrived on Wednesday,

The Texas product has not been shy about his intentions to compete for the starting spot on opening day.

He brings a good mix of athleticism, size, a strong arm and a gunslinger mentality, oh and a good bit of confidence to the table. It would not be a surprise if he were to surpass Hasan and be the game one starter, even though he is a true freshman.

JUCO transfer Jeremy Moussa is a bit of an unknown. He's big (6'4" 215 Jr. to-be) and has a gunslinger mentality, and as Mason said on Wednesday, "he can really sling it."

A former Hawaii signee who played for the Rainbow Warriors thought not long before transferring to San Bernadino College where he was recruited by Derek Mason to Vanderbilt. He has two years remaining to play.

He played in 9 games, completed 199 of his 375 passes for 3179 yards, and had 37 TDs to 9 INTs before an injury ended his season. The book is an above-average athlete, but not a great runner.

Perhaps the most intriguing of all the potential quarterback candidates is Mike Wright.

Also, tall at 6'4" 185, Wright possesses speed (4.6 40 yard dash) and confidence. In watching his film, he is as dangerous when he tucks and runs as he is when he stands in the pocket and delivers. He also does not seem to lack for confidence in his abilities.

Both he (Atlanta) and Seal (Dallas area) played in ultra-talented places and excelled at the top levels in their states. Both states produce loads of division one college talent each season and both players have been tested at that level.

The same can be said for Moussa who prepped in California and faced tons of talent before heading off to the islands.

There's no way anyone will get me to make a prediction on who will start game one against Mercer, but what I will say is that this will be the most closely watched quarterback competition in recent memory for the Commodores.

One should hope that it's a close battle where all four are right there in the end, making the decision a tough one for Mason and his staff.

After last year, we learned the hard way that you can never have enough quarterbacks. Let's just hope 2020 is not as tough on the position.