Randon Fontenette, Vanderbilt Looking For Revenge Against Texas
NASHVILLE—-On the surface, it appeared to be a barometer of progress for this Vanderbilt program that had rarely competed with a team like Steve Sarkisian’s eventual College Football Playoff bound Texas team. Vanderbilt was upset, though.
It was hurting. It was right there and thought it had a chance to take down one of college football’s giants, that’s because it did. Vanderbilt fell 27-24 to that Texas team that day. If one thing had been different, if it had just been a tad sharper down the stretch then things could’ve been different.
Now it’s out to prove that it can finish the job that’s been left unfinished for a yeae.
“Watching back to film last year from the game, they definitely gave that game away to them,” Vanderbilt offensive lineman Isaia Glass—who joined the Commodores this summer as a transfer from Oklahoma State—said. “I know we're gonna do everything in our power to take the game over this year and not let that happen again, for sure.”
The stage appears to different this time than the one in which Vanderbilt took at FirstBank Stadium. It doesn’t have the benefit of being at home, but it has the benefit of being better. This Vanderbilt team is that in nearly every way as it heads to Austin.
Diego Pavia is a year better and more mature, Vanderbilt’s offense has more playmakers than it had on the perimeter last season, its offensive line is vastly improved, so is its defensive front and its confidence as a defense.
Somewhere within all of this is the benefit of this Texas team appearing to have more holes than it did a season ago. Vanderbilt knows it still has five stars, but also likely knows that Sarkisian’s team hasn’t yet demonstrated that it’s consistently as good offensively as it was last season. It also appears to know that the team it will see in Austin has some cracks.
It will take all Vanderbilt has to leave Texas as a winner, but it’s got all the confidence in the world tjat it can change the narrative despite being 1.5-point underdogs.
“I feel like this year is gonna be a different outcome,” Vanderbilt STAR Randon Fontenette said. “It was heartbreaking losing by three, it was a tough game, man.”
Fontenette’s near declaration is one of just a few that this Vanderbilt team has put out in the days prior to SEC games this season. First it was offensive lineman Bryce Henderson speaking his mind in regard to Vanderbilt’s matchup with South Carolina, then it was Sedrick Alexander prior to Vanderbilt’s eventual loss against Alabama. Fontenette put a target of sorts on Vanderbilt’s back, but is an example of the unwavering self confidence that has gotten it to this point.
The pain Vanderbilt’s returners felt a year ago appears to be palpable in their voices and their preparation to this point. They appear to be unphased by the final result that sent it on a year-end downward spiral last season. It’s got to execute, though. It’s got to be ready for whichever quarterback Texas trots out, depending on the health of Arch Manning. It’s got to be ready for the bodies that Sarkisian’s front seven will throw at it.
If it does, its College Football Playoff odds would exponentially increase.
“We’ve played to a level that's put us in position to play in some really exciting games and obviously this one's incredibly meaningful for so many reasons,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said, “The most significant is that it's two good teams and it gives us a chance to keep aim towards our long term goals.”