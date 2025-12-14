2025 Heisman Trophy: Full Voting Results Revealed
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza etched his name into college football history Saturday night by winning the Heisman Trophy award for his performance in the 2025 season.
Mendoza, in his first season in Bloomington, led the Hoosiers to an undefeated 13–0 record and the program’s first Big Ten title since 1945. He beat out the other three finalists who made the trip to New York City in Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia.
There were 930 ballots collected for the 2025 Heisman race: 870 media votes—145 apiece from the six geographical sections Far West, Mid Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, South and Southwest—as well as 59 votes from former Heisman winners and one vote to the public at large.
On each ballot, voters ranked their top three players to win the Heisman Trophy in order. The first choice on a ballot earned three points, the second choice got two points and the third choice received one point.
Here are the full voting results, as announced by the Heisman Trophy Trust on Saturday night:
2025 Heisman Trophy: Full Voting Results
RANK
PLAYER, SCHOOL
1ST
2ND
3RD
TOTAL
1
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
643
191
51
2,362
2
Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt
189
352
164
1,435
3
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
46
157
267
719
4
Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State
8
118
172
432
5
Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
17
56
132
295
6
Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
4
18
36
84
7
Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia
3
6
22
43
8
Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss
2
5
7
23
9
Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
2
3
10
22
10
Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech
2
1
10
18
Heisman Trophy winners since 2000
Mendoza is the 21st quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy since 2000, and the first Big Ten player to win the award since Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith in 2006.
YEAR
PLAYER
SCHOOL
POSITION
2025
Fernando Mendoza
Indiana
QB
2024
Travis Hunter
Colorado
WR/CB
2023
Jayden Daniels
LSU
QB
2022
Caleb Williams
USC
QB
2021
Bryce Young
Alabama
QB
2020
Devonta Smith
Alabama
WR
2019
Joe Burrow
LSU
QB
2018
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma
QB
2017
Baker Mayfield
Oklahoma
QB
2016
Lamar Jackson
Louisville
QB
2015
Derrick Henry
Alabama
RB
2014
Marcus Mariota
Oregon
QB
2013
Jameis Winston
Florida State
QB
2012
Johnny Manziel
Texas A&M
QB
2011
Robert Griffin III
Baylor
QB
2010
Cam Newton
Auburn
QB
2009
Mark Ingram
Alabama
RB
2008
Sam Bradford
Oklahoma
QB
2007
Tim Tebow
Florida
QB
2006
Troy Smith
Ohio State
QB
2005
Reggie Bush
USC
RB
2004
Matt Leinart
USC
QB
2003
Jason White
Oklahoma
QB
2002
Carson Palmer
USC
QB
2001
Eric Crouch
Nebraska
QB
2000
Chris Weinke
Florida State
QB
