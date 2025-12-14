SI

2025 Heisman Trophy: Full Voting Results Revealed

A detailed look at the official voting totals in 2025 announced by the Heisman Trophy Trust.

Tom Dierberger

Jeremiyah Love, Fernando Mendoza, Diego Pavia and Julian Sayin were the four finalists for the 2025 Heisman Trophy.
Jeremiyah Love, Fernando Mendoza, Diego Pavia and Julian Sayin were the four finalists for the 2025 Heisman Trophy. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza etched his name into college football history Saturday night by winning the Heisman Trophy award for his performance in the 2025 season.

Mendoza, in his first season in Bloomington, led the Hoosiers to an undefeated 13–0 record and the program’s first Big Ten title since 1945. He beat out the other three finalists who made the trip to New York City in Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia.

There were 930 ballots collected for the 2025 Heisman race: 870 media votes—145 apiece from the six geographical sections Far West, Mid Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, South and Southwest—as well as 59 votes from former Heisman winners and one vote to the public at large.

On each ballot, voters ranked their top three players to win the Heisman Trophy in order. The first choice on a ballot earned three points, the second choice got two points and the third choice received one point.

Here are the full voting results, as announced by the Heisman Trophy Trust on Saturday night:

2025 Heisman Trophy: Full Voting Results

RANK

PLAYER, SCHOOL

1ST

2ND

3RD

TOTAL

1

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

643

191

51

2,362

2

Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt

189

352

164

1,435

3

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

46

157

267

719

4

Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

8

118

172

432

5

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

17

56

132

295

6

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

4

18

36

84

7

Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia

3

6

22

43

8

Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

2

5

7

23

9

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

2

3

10

22

10

Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech

2

1

10

18

Heisman Trophy winners since 2000

Mendoza is the 21st quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy since 2000, and the first Big Ten player to win the award since Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith in 2006.

YEAR

PLAYER

SCHOOL

POSITION

2025

Fernando Mendoza

Indiana

QB

2024

Travis Hunter

Colorado

WR/CB

2023

Jayden Daniels

LSU

QB

2022

Caleb Williams

USC

QB

2021

Bryce Young

Alabama

QB

2020

Devonta Smith

Alabama

WR

2019

Joe Burrow

LSU

QB

2018

Kyler Murray

Oklahoma

QB

2017

Baker Mayfield

Oklahoma

QB

2016

Lamar Jackson

Louisville

QB

2015

Derrick Henry

Alabama

RB

2014

Marcus Mariota

Oregon

QB

2013

Jameis Winston

Florida State

QB

2012

Johnny Manziel

Texas A&M

QB

2011

Robert Griffin III

Baylor

QB

2010

Cam Newton

Auburn

QB

2009

Mark Ingram

Alabama

RB

2008

Sam Bradford

Oklahoma

QB

2007

Tim Tebow

Florida

QB

2006

Troy Smith

Ohio State

QB

2005

Reggie Bush

USC

RB

2004

Matt Leinart

USC

QB

2003

Jason White

Oklahoma

QB

2002

Carson Palmer

USC

QB

2001

Eric Crouch

Nebraska

QB

2000

Chris Weinke

Florida State

QB

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

feed

Published |Modified
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/College Football