Reading Into the Vanderbilt Quarterback Competition

Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason has made it abundantly clear that he is not ready, nor will he name a leader in the race to earn the starting quarterback position.

Mason has gone as far as to say that it will likely be game week before any such announcement should be expected. He reiterated that on Tuesday during his most recent oom media conference call.

So who is the leader, and is there any way of knowing?

The honest answer is there is no real way to know precisely what Mason and offensive coordinator Todd Fitch are thinking at thins point, but we can examine what the duo have said and look for some potential clues in those comments.

On Tuesday, Fitch was asked an expected question about his quarterbacks and their competition. Aksed for positive points on what the four candidates have done well, Fitch shared his thoughts.

"You could ask me, but I couldn't tell you, because I don't know," said Fitch of who will start. "Kenny Seals, we've talked about him, mature, understands the game p[retty well for his experience level. Has a pretty even keel mind, doesn't get too up, doesn't get also down, and has a really good arm. The arm talent is really good with him. "

"Mike Wright, the other young guy who every day progresses," continued Fitch. "Natural ability, athletic and is becoming more consistent as a thrower as we moe along. The thing I love about him is he rarely makes the same mistake twice. He has the ability to take information, see a problem and try to correct the problem and move on, which is a great trait to have at any position, but especially quarterback."

Fitch then moved to his older candidates.

" The two older guys, Danny Clark, we'll start with him," said Fitch. "Really good arm talent. Able to make pretty much any throw you want. He's an older guy; he's got maturity, he's got a little moxie too him. He has a little bit of a personality that the offense needs and wants, that kind of thing."

"Then Jeremy Mussa, is one of the more intelligent guys in the room," added Fitch. "You sit down, and you can have a football conversation with him. He asks good questions, has good arm talent also, and I think those two things jump out when you think about Jeremy."

Fitch concluded with this.

"All of them have positive attributes about them, obviously, so now it's about trying to develop consistency in their play, and who can move the team, and that's all we're worried about," Fitch said. "There are different ways to move the team in trying to create first downs and scoring opportunities, and that's what we are trying to evaluate moving forward."

So who is leading the competition?

Your guess is as good as anyone's at this point, but the even money says Seals might have a slight advantage at the moment.

