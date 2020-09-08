SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Reading Into the Vanderbilt Quarterback Competition

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason has made it abundantly clear that he is not ready, nor will he name a leader in the race to earn the starting quarterback position. 

Mason has gone as far as to say that it will likely be game week before any such announcement should be expected. He reiterated that on Tuesday during his most recent oom media conference call. 

So who is the leader, and is there any way of knowing? 

The honest answer is there is no real way to know precisely what Mason and offensive coordinator Todd Fitch are thinking at thins point, but we can examine what the duo have said and look for some potential clues in those comments.

On Tuesday, Fitch was asked an expected question about his quarterbacks and their competition. Aksed for positive points on what the four candidates have done well, Fitch shared his thoughts. 

"You could ask me, but I couldn't tell you, because I don't know," said Fitch of who will start. "Kenny Seals, we've talked about him, mature, understands the game p[retty well for his experience level. Has a pretty even keel mind, doesn't get too up, doesn't get also down, and has a really good arm. The arm talent is really good with him. "

"Mike Wright, the other young guy who every day progresses," continued Fitch. "Natural ability, athletic and is becoming more consistent as a thrower as we moe along. The thing I love about him is he rarely makes the same mistake twice. He has the ability to take information, see a problem and try to correct the problem and move on, which is a great trait to have at any position, but especially quarterback." 

Fitch then moved to his older candidates.

" The two older guys, Danny Clark, we'll start with him," said Fitch. "Really good arm talent. Able to make pretty much any throw you want. He's an older guy; he's got maturity, he's got a little moxie too him. He has a little bit of a personality that the offense needs and wants, that kind of thing."

"Then Jeremy Mussa, is one of the more intelligent guys in the room," added Fitch. "You sit down, and you can have a football conversation with him. He asks good questions, has good arm talent also, and I think those two things jump out when you think about Jeremy." 

Fitch concluded with this. 

"All of them have positive attributes about them, obviously, so now it's about trying to develop consistency in their play, and who can move the team, and that's all we're worried about," Fitch said. "There are different ways to move the team in trying to create first downs and scoring opportunities, and that's what we are trying to evaluate moving forward." 

So who is leading the competition? 

Your guess is as good as anyone's at this point, but the even money says Seals might have a slight advantage at the moment. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Commodores Fitch: "They were Seeking Something to Believe In"

How was the confidence level of Vanderbilt football following last season?

Greg Arias

SEC Notebook: Getting Closer to Actual Games

Another week closer to the start of the SEC season.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Freshman Makes Top-25 Newcomers List

The Southeastern Conference is loaded with young talent, so it's newsworthy when a Vanderbilt freshman football players leaps into the top-10 among conference newcomers.

Greg Arias

What We Learned From the First Weekend of College Football

While there were games played this Labor Day weekend, what did we learn?

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt, Vols Both Battling Numbers in COVID Crisis

No one said it was going to be easy.

Greg Arias

Former Vanderbilt Stars Find Homes on NLF Rosters

Congratulations to all the former Vanderbilt Commodores who earned a place with an NFL team this week.

Greg Arias

Former Commodores Released in Final NFL Cuts

Lipscomb, Shelton-Mosley among those cut as NFL teams finalize 53-man rosters.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Derek Mason Gets it Right with Comment on Social Justice

With all due respect to the person who asked the question, I have to say that Derek Mason's response was a thing of perfection.

Greg Arias

Biggest Question Mark for Commodores Remains O-Line

It all starts in the trenches, and for Derek Mason and his Vanderbilt squad, that's where the biggest question mark remains.

Greg Arias

Derek Mason High on Vanderbilt Wide Receivers

The wide receiver position at Vanderbilt might be a position of strength, at least that's the takeaway after listening to Derek Mason.

Greg Arias