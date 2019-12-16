VandyMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Recruiting Season Is Here For Vanderbilt Football

Greg Arias

National signing day for high school football seniors with scholarship offers is not until February, 5th, but for those who are set in their decisions, the early signing period is almost here. 

Football’s early signing period offers high school recruits the option of signing their National Letters of Intent to the schools of their choice and ending their recruitment well before National Signing Day. That option is a blessing to many who have grown tired of the entire process and want to return to a normal life away from the calls and letters. 

The early signing begins this Wednesday, December 18 and is open until Friday, December. 20 where players can submit and colleges can accept their National Letters of Intent to sigh with each school. 

This is a key signing class for Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason and his staff. Coming off a 3-9 season in which the team struggled most of the season, Mason and company need to fill some key spots on the roster.

Though not highly ranked (72 nationally) by the recruiting services, still this current group of Commodore commits is a collection of young men who want Vanderbilt. It's huge that commits currently in this class eventually signs with them, either now or in February.  

This class currently has but 12 commitments, meaning that there are still spots available for other players to join the Commodores.

Mason and staff have been on the road recruiting since the end of their season and hopefully, they will be able to add numbers to this class.     

CURRENT COMMITMENTS 

Donovan Kaufman  Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, LA)  5-9 / 195  Safety  3-star  Commit since 6/25/2019

Kevo Wesley  Curie Metropolitan (Chicago, IL)  6-3 / 280  Center  3-star  Commit since 6/15/2019

Ken Seals  Weatherford (Weatherford, TX) 6-3 / 203  Quarterback  4-star  Commit since  4/3/2019

Diego LaMonica   Gulliver Prep (Miami, FL)  6-4 / 226 Tight End  3-star  Commit since  7/19/2019

Logan Kyle  Memorial (Tomball, TX)  6-2.5 / 199  Wide Receiver 3-star  Commit since 4/12/2019

Rocko Griffin South Effingham (Guyton, GA)  5-9 / 187  Running Back  3-star  Commit since  6/8/2019

Bradley Ashmore  Duncan U. Fletcher (Neptune Beach, FL)  6-6 / 280  OT 3-star Commit since 11/24/2018

Jason Brooks  Dobie (Houston, TX) 6-4 / 290  OG  3-star  Commit since  6/11/2019

Griffin Lampton  St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL)  6-3 / 231 Defensive End 3-star Commit since 6/5/2019

Chase Lloyd  Westlake (Atlanta, GA)  6-1.5 / 190 Athlete 3-star  Commit since  6/29/2019

Ben Cox  Radford (Radford, VA)  6-5 / 275  OT  Commit since 6/18/2019

Wesley Schelling  Pearl-Cohn (Nashville, TN)  6-5 / 240 Long Snapper  Commit since  6/11/2019

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Defending National Champs Preseason Number Two

Greg Arias

The defending national champions Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team has been ranked second, behind only Louisville as the teams prepare for the start of the 2020 baseball season.

Vanderbilt Basketball Much Too Early Season Report Card

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball team currently sit at 6-3 coming off their loss to Liberty as they prepare to face Loyola of CHicago in Poenix on Wednesday. It's time for the first report card of the season.

Shooting Dooms Vanderbilt In 61-56 Home Loss To The Liberty Flames

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball team returned to the court after an eleven day break for finals week, hosting the undefeated Liberty Flames at Memorial Gym.

Vanderbilt Recruit Preview: Chase Lloyd

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt football recruit Chase Lloyd, a wide receiver from Westlake High School in Atlanta has been committed to the Commodores since June, and we take a closer look at him as signing day approches.

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters- Liberty Flames

Greg Arias

A few quick stats for the Commodores as they get set to take on Liberty in their ninth game of the season.

Vanderbilt Basketball Hosts Liberty Saturday

Greg Arias

The Liberty University Flames are undefeated (11-0) and visit Memorial Gym on Saturday night to face the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Vanderbilt Baseball Duo Top Perfect Game Draft Projections

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt’s Austin Martin and Kumar Rocker are ranked as Perfect Game’s top college prospects for the 2020 and ’21 MLB Draft, respectively, the publication announced this week.

It's The Biggest Decision Of Their Lives, And It's Their Decision

Greg Arias

Recruting high school football players has become its own industry, and it's the lifeblood of every college football program, but some fans are idiots and take things too far.

Vanderbilt Recruit Preview: Donovan Kaufman

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Recruit Preview: Donovan Kaufman

Vanderbilt's Saben Lee Named SEC Player of the Week

Greg Arias

Junior scored a career-high 25 points in win over Buffalo