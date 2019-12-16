Recruiting Season Is Here For Vanderbilt Football

National signing day for high school football seniors with scholarship offers is not until February, 5th, but for those who are set in their decisions, the early signing period is almost here.

Football’s early signing period offers high school recruits the option of signing their National Letters of Intent to the schools of their choice and ending their recruitment well before National Signing Day. That option is a blessing to many who have grown tired of the entire process and want to return to a normal life away from the calls and letters.

The early signing begins this Wednesday, December 18 and is open until Friday, December. 20 where players can submit and colleges can accept their National Letters of Intent to sigh with each school.

This is a key signing class for Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason and his staff. Coming off a 3-9 season in which the team struggled most of the season, Mason and company need to fill some key spots on the roster.

Though not highly ranked (72 nationally) by the recruiting services, still this current group of Commodore commits is a collection of young men who want Vanderbilt. It's huge that commits currently in this class eventually signs with them, either now or in February.

This class currently has but 12 commitments, meaning that there are still spots available for other players to join the Commodores.

Mason and staff have been on the road recruiting since the end of their season and hopefully, they will be able to add numbers to this class.

CURRENT COMMITMENTS

Donovan Kaufman Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, LA) 5-9 / 195 Safety 3-star Commit since 6/25/2019

Kevo Wesley Curie Metropolitan (Chicago, IL) 6-3 / 280 Center 3-star Commit since 6/15/2019

Ken Seals Weatherford (Weatherford, TX) 6-3 / 203 Quarterback 4-star Commit since 4/3/2019

Diego LaMonica Gulliver Prep (Miami, FL) 6-4 / 226 Tight End 3-star Commit since 7/19/2019

Logan Kyle Memorial (Tomball, TX) 6-2.5 / 199 Wide Receiver 3-star Commit since 4/12/2019

Rocko Griffin South Effingham (Guyton, GA) 5-9 / 187 Running Back 3-star Commit since 6/8/2019

Bradley Ashmore Duncan U. Fletcher (Neptune Beach, FL) 6-6 / 280 OT 3-star Commit since 11/24/2018

Jason Brooks Dobie (Houston, TX) 6-4 / 290 OG 3-star Commit since 6/11/2019

Griffin Lampton St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL) 6-3 / 231 Defensive End 3-star Commit since 6/5/2019

Chase Lloyd Westlake (Atlanta, GA) 6-1.5 / 190 Athlete 3-star Commit since 6/29/2019

Ben Cox Radford (Radford, VA) 6-5 / 275 OT Commit since 6/18/2019

Wesley Schelling Pearl-Cohn (Nashville, TN) 6-5 / 240 Long Snapper Commit since 6/11/2019