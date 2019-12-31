Report: Vanderbilt Close To Deal To Hire Ne Offensive Coordinator

A report from Yahoo Sports Pete Thamel indicated that Vanderbilt is close to completing a deal to hire Louisiana Tech offensive coordinator Tom Fitch as the new Commodores coordinator, replacing the recently fired Gerry Gdowski.

Louisiana Tech just completed a 10-3 season, including a 14-0 shutout win over Miami in Bowl the Independence Bowl.

The Bulldogs offense averaging 32.5 points per game last season under Fitch who has been the offensive coordinator for head coach Skip Holtz since 2016.

The Commodores are also looking for a defensive coordinator to replace Jason Tarver who was also let go last week. Speculation is that Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason could resume those duties, something he has done in the past, though a source has indicated that the Commodores are also working on a deal to hire someone to fill that position.