VandyMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Report: Vanderbilt Close To Deal To Hire Ne Offensive Coordinator

Greg Arias

A report from Yahoo Sports Pete Thamel indicated that Vanderbilt is close to completing a deal to hire Louisiana Tech offensive coordinator Tom Fitch as the new Commodores coordinator, replacing the recently fired Gerry Gdowski.

Louisiana Tech just completed a 10-3 season, including a 14-0 shutout win over Miami in Bowl the Independence Bowl. 

The Bulldogs offense averaging 32.5 points per game last season under Fitch who has been the offensive coordinator for head coach Skip Holtz since 2016. 

The Commodores are also looking for a defensive coordinator to replace Jason Tarver who was also let go last week. Speculation is that Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason could resume those duties, something he has done in the past, though a source has indicated that the Commodores are also working on a deal to hire someone to fill that position.  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Commodores Hold On, Close Decade With 76-71 Win Over Davidson

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores hung on down the stretch, despite going the final 13:09 of the game without a made field goal in a 76-71 win over the visiting Davidson Wildcats.

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Davidson WIldcats

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores play host to the Davidson Wildcats tonight at Memorial Gym. Here are some quick-hit facts about tonight's matchup.

Vanderbilt Men Return To The Court Tonight, Hosting Davidson

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team returns to the court after a nine-day holiday break when the Commodores take on Davidson out of the Atlantic 10 conference on Monday evening.

The Biggest Joke In College Football Is On The Fans

Greg Arias

What's wrong with the current college football playoff system. Let me count the issues.

Coaching Changes One Constant For Mason At Vanderbilt

Greg Arias

Derek Mason is making another move as Vanderbilt announced today that both offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski and defensive coordinator Jason Tarver have been dismissed.

Report: Mason Making Changes At Both Coordinator Positions

Greg Arias

In a surprising move Saturday afternoon, the Vanderbilt Commodores have announced the firing of both offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski and defensive coordinator Jason Tarver.

Martin Top Five In Latest College Prospect Rankings

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Austin Martin has been named one of the top five best college baseball prospects in the country according to the just-released rankings of D1Baseball.

College Football Playoff Predictions

Greg Arias

The 2019 College Football Playoff begins tonight with the two semi-final matchups, and while the Vanderbilt Commodores are not involved, it's still worthy of making our predictions on the three games that will determine the champion.

Commodores Fans Defend Rocker Being Named Sportsperson Of The Year

Greg Arias

They're not the biggest fanbase in the world, but in the heart of The Music City, there are none more loyal than Vanderbilt sports fans.

Like Football, Vanderbilt Basketball Needs Talent Infusion

Greg Arias

Head coach Jerry Stackhouse and his staff have done a great job with his new team to this point, but things are about to get much tougher.