SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Revisiting Win Streak Article One Day Later

Greg Arias

On Thursday, I wrote an article in which I discussed the eight-game winning streak currently held by the University of Tennessee football team. While not unexpected, some Vol fans on social media took exception to or disagreed with the article's parts. 

Before going forward, let me state that while multiple fans commented to me on social media, all conversations were pleasant and nonconfrontational on an out-of-bounds level. So what I'm writing here is in no way to be construed as taking a shot at anyone who interacted with me via social media concerning what I wrote. 

Now, as for what was written and what I took from the interactions with Vol fans. 

In the article, I used the word 'asterisk.' Perhaps that was the incorrect term as I do not feel their win streak should have such a mark beside it in the record books. 

I did use that term, and now feel that perhaps it was wrong. Another word or phrase would have been more appropriate. Perhaps footnote, caveat, or something similar would have been a better fit.   

However, that doesn't change the ultimate bottom line or the thoughts expressed inside the piece. 

I won't bore readers with the online discussion content, but I suggested that five or six teams could have equaled the current Vols streak against the same opponents during the back and forth. 

Here is where the conversation grew long and where we ultimately agreed to disagree. 

I make no apologies for my decision to write the article in question, and I'm not backing off my opinion contained within that work. I am admitting that the use of the word asterisk was a mistake. 

I also want to assure anyone who might question would I have written the same thing about another team in a similar situation. 

Yes, I would have written the same thing of Alabama in the pre-Nick Saben days when the Tide struggled to beat the Vols and other conference foes with any regularity. 

I know it's been a minute, and Vol fans might not remember the time when Bama wasn't the juggernaut they are today. That time did exist, and for the Tide to have won eight consecutive games back then without having Tennessee or Florida included- those two were the SEC's standard-bearers for a while- would have drawn the same response.  

If Vols fans and their team don't like the perception that their streak isn't that impressive because it doesn't contain any of the upper-level SEC team, then they have their chance to change it.  

All they have to do is roll into Athens and win. They can take it even further by beating No. 10 and No.11 in a row that would include a home win over Saban and the Tide. 

That would be a real perception changer, and it's all there for the taking Vol fans. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

History Lesson: Vanderbilt -South Carolina Series

Who currently holds the longest win streak versus the Commodores among teams they face each season?

Greg Arias

Three Key Matchups: South Carolina

Here are the three key matchups for this Saturday's game versus South Carolina at Vanderbilt Stadium.

Greg Arias

Why Win Streaks Don't Always Mean Much

Stats, win-streaks and more. We are inundated with these things, and not all of them are meaningful.

Greg Arias

Sattelkau Sets Standard for Vandy

Commodores come in ninth at Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt Fans Wonder Why Not Us?

Why can't this happen on the Vanderbilt's campus?

Greg Arias

Up Next: South Carolina by the Numbers

The South Carolina Gamecocks pay a visit to West End on Saturday.

Greg Arias

Week Three SEC Predictions: Winners and Losers

We're still a few days away from this weeks games, but there's no time like the present to predict the winners and losers for week three of SEC play.

Greg Arias

It's Already Wild and Wacky in the SEC

Just how crazy can this season get? Hold on, we're about to find out.

Greg Arias

Grading Week Two for Vanderbilt Football

Not nearly as positive this week in some areas.

Greg Arias

SEC Power Rankings Entering Week Three

Another week and another chance to gauge how the SEC's 14 teams stack up.

Greg Arias