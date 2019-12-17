VandyMaven
Seals Ranked Tenth Best Among Incoming SEC Freshman Quarterbacks

Greg Arias

The 2019 football season was a disastrous one for the Vanderbilt Commodores. Issues with quarterback play were at the top of the list of issues they faced. 

Enter the 2020 recruiting class where hope springs eternal for all 14 SEC teams and the hundreds of others across the nation as the sports early signing period begins this week leading up to National Signing Day in February.  

You can never have enough quarterbacks, as we saw with the COmmodores last season, so finding at least one-more like two and even three if possible- to come in and compete with the returning players at the position is at the top of coach Derek Mason's to-do list before next season. 

Ken Seals, from Weatherford High School in Dallas the #41 ranked quarterback in the class of 2020 and is committed to the Commodores. 

A talented player with good size, ability, and confidence, Seals plans to start competing to be the opening day starter for Vanderbilt the minute he steps on campus. 

Saturday Down South released their ranking of the top 10 committed quarterbacks in the conference, and Seals made the list.  

10. Ken Seals (Vanderbilt)

National QB Rank: No. 41 (No. 508 overall)

What You Need to Know: Seals is a strong-armed Texas prospect who chose Vandy over mostly a group of lower-tier offers. With the departure of Riley Neal, the Vandy job will be open. Seals would probably benefit from a year or two of learning, but with Derek Mason coaching for his job, he might play sooner rather than later.

You can see the entire list here, and stay tuned for more recruiting coverage both here and from our new SI All-American team. 

Also, on National Signing Day we will have extensive and special coverage of all SEC signings. 

