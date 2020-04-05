CommodoreCountry
SEC Continues To Produce To Football Talent: Quarterback U

Greg Arias

There no denying that when it comes to producing the top football talent in the country, the Southeastern Conference is second to none in the numbers of players they provide the NFL on a yearly basis.

Recently Sports Illustrated began a series examining which schools should be named the top producer at each position.

Today we share with you Quarterback U, and while it's not an SEC program, two of the top schools listed are from the conference. 

While Vanderbilt is not among the listed, former Commodores signal-caller Kyle Shurmur did win a Super Bowl ring as a backup for the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He along with former Commdore star and first-round pick Jay Culter are the two most recent Vanderbilt players at that position in the NFL. 

