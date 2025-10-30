SEC Daily: Predictions for the Biggest SEC Games of Week 10
It is officially time for November football. The most important time of the year has arrived. November in college football is a month where all the chaos of the conference standings and rankings gets sorted out. It is also the month in which the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket starts to take shape. By the end of the month, the bracket will be almost filled in before conference championship week.
The SEC is at the epicenter of all the aforementioned chaos. With plenty of teams that have hopes of making it to the playoffs, there is not enough space to give everyone a spot. This weekend’s games help the SEC standings and the playoff picture take shape.
With that being said, let's predict the five biggest SEC games this week.
No. 18 Oklahoma at No. 14 Tennessee, 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC
What a game this is and what a game this could turn out to be. A matchup between 6-2 teams. This is the ultimate playoff elimination game. The winner keeps its playoff hopes alive while the loser would need seemingly a miracle to sneak into the picture last minute.
Oklahoma has lost two of its past three games in a time where resume-building is crucial in conference play. Meanwhile Tennessee is still looking for its ranked win this season. This game being in Knoxville should help the Volunteers a lot.
The Oklahoma offense has looked pedestrian against SEC competition, but Tennessee’s defense has been perhaps worse than pedestrian. On the other hand, Oklahoma’s defense has shown to be vulnerable of late against Texas and Ole Miss and the Sooners take on another high-flying offense this weekend.
I would not be surprised if this were a higher-scoring game. And if that happens, Tennessee has the upper hand.
PREDICTION: Tennessee 37, Oklahoma 30
No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Texas, 11 a.m. CT on ABC
This is quite the fascinating game. Texas has not played a game in its home stadium since Sep. 20. Meanwhile Vanderbilt has bounced back since its last road game, which was its 30-14 loss to Alabama.
One important thing to note is the status of Texas quarterback Arch Manning. Manning has been in concussion protocol this week and his status for Saturday is uncertain. If he does not play, Vanderbilt’s defense would certainly look to take advantage of that.
Texas’ defense however is among the best in the sport. The determining factor in this game is how well Vanderbilt’s offense performs against Texas’ defense. Vanderbilt has shown to win games in various ways, whether it be an “ugly” win over Missouri last week or putting up 31 points on a tough LSU defense.
Manning’s unknown status has me timid to pick Texas this week. Additionally, Vanderbilt absolutely has the capability to put up just enough points offensively while taming the Longhorn offense.
PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 24, Texas 21
No. 5 Georgia vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC
Can Florida win two in a row?
The Gators have not been able to win consecutive games this season. This week, the rivalry against Georgia moves to a new chapter in Jacksonville as Florida tries to spoil Georgia’s season and do serious damage to the Bulldogs’ playoff chances.
While Florida had a bye, the unfortunate part for the Gators is that Georgia did too. I do not see Georgia overlooking a Florida team that upset Texas at the start of October. Georgia should create space from Florida late in the third quarter
PREDICTION: Georgia 34, Florida 20
South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN
South Carolina is coming off a demoralizing loss where it blew a 22-14 lead over No. 4 Alabama in the final three minutes. It was by far the best the Gamecocks have played all season. Losing that game had to be a tough feeling, especially before a trip to Oxford.
Ole Miss has a spot in the 12-team playoff locked up so long as the Rebels take things one week at a time. In fact, it is likely a 10-2 Ole Miss would make the playoffs. But Lane Kiffin does not want to be in that situation, and I think he will not be taking any chances Saturday.
PREDICTION: Ole Miss 38, South Carolina 20
Kentucky at Auburn, 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network
All of the sudden, Auburn’s path to a bowl game seems clear: beat Kentucky and Mercer. That would give the Tigers six wins and bowl eligibility. But they cannot look past Kentucky, who just got done putting up almost 500 yards of offense against Tennessee.
It has not been the best season for Kentucky, but they have given Ole Miss and Texas a scare. The Wildcats came just three points short of upsetting Texas in overtime. At the end of the day, this game comes down to Auburn’s defense. Despite allowing 21 points in the first half against Arkansas last week, it clutched up when it needed to the most. I think the same will go for this weekend. For the second week in a row, Auburn will win a SEC game.