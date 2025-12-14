Diego Pavia Got Crushed for His Arrogant Answer About All-Time Best College Players
The Heisman ceremony wrapped up this weekend with Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza taking home college football's biggest prize following his incredible season with the No. 1-seeded Hoosiers.
Amid some pre-ceremony rumblings that the voting could be close, Mendoza ended up besting Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia with plenty of room to spare, earning 2,362 total points (643 first-place votes) to Pavia's 1,435 points (189 first-place votes).
Pavia didn't seem very happy about the results and took a profane shot at the Heisman voters on his social media: “F-all the voters," the 23-year-old wrote on his Instagram stories.
It's hardly a secret that Pavia oozes self-confidence, as any star quarterback has every right to do. But some college football fans thought Pavia took things one step too far in a recent TikTok video shared by Daily Mail Sport USA. In the video, Pavia was asked who was the best college football player of all time, Johnny Manziel or Lamar Jackson.
"Neither," Pavia said, with a straight face. "Me."
There appeared to be some confusion, as Pavia didn't realize he was answering questions about an all-time college bracket, and there were only two choices for him to pick from. Still, the fact that the Vanderbilt star didn't hesitate putting his own name among the greats spoke volumes.
CFB fans thought Pavia was being too arrogant and a bit disrespectful:
Pavia, who is playing in his sixth year of eligibility after successfully suing the NCAA, certainly isn't everyone's cup of tea. Though he enjoyed a historic year leading Vanderbilt to a 10-win season and a second straight bowl berth, he's rubbed some fans the wrong way with his over-the-top moxie and puffed-up swagger on and off the field (He wore earbuds dangling off his ears to the Heisman ceremony, for one.)
Love him or hate him, Pavia could be an intriguing—and polarizing—NFL draft pick in April following what all can agree was an undeniably impressive '25 campaign at Vanderbilt.