Familiar Face Stays at the Top of This Week's Power Rankings
There was a full slate of SEC football with all 16 teams in action Saturday. There was no shortage of entertaining and exciting football, regardless of the slate.
It all got started in Nashville Saturday morning with Vanderbilt’s 31-24 victory over No. 10 LSU. It marked the seventh time in program history that Vanderbilt has beaten a top 10 ranked team. With the win, Vanderbilt becomes among the first group of teams to secure a spot in a bowl game.
Down in Athens, a fourth quarter comeback offensively and defensively helped Georgia get a statement win on the resume as the Bulldogs defended home turf against Ole Miss. Then in Tuscaloosa at night, it was a 99-yard Alabama pick six that changed the enter “Third Day of October” game between Alabama and Tennessee.
After another Saturday of football, here are my updated SEC power rankings.
1. Alabama
Alabama did it again. The fourth team in SEC history to win four straight games with all fur coming against ranked teams. But Alabama is the first team to do that without a bye week somewhere in the middle of that streak of four games. The Crimson Tide got another huge win against Tennessee. It is now 6-1 on the season, but the SEC is a difficult road. The focus must shift to South Carolina.
2. Texas A&M
Texas A&M moved to 7-0, but nearly lost to Arkansas. The Aggies early 21-6 lead helped them in the late stages as the Razorbacks were able to move the ball and score often. But alas, Mike Elko has his guys in prime position to go to the playoffs right now. But for now, Texas A&M has to get ready for a game in Death Valley.
3. Georgia
That fourth quarter was vintage Kirby Smart and Georgia football. Down two scores entering the final 15 minutes and to outscore Ole Miss 17-0 in crunch time says a lot about this Georgia team. The Bulldogs go on a bye week before playing Florida.
4. Vanderbilt
This team is no joke, guys. Vanderbilt beat No. 10 LSU and looked good doing it. The way in which Vanderbilt was able to move the ball on a stellar LSU defense was fascinating to watch. The Commodores move to 6-1 and host Missouri next week in a rematch from last season., But not only that, they could be playing for its postseason hopes.
5. Ole Miss
That was quite the entertaining game from Ole Miss and Georgia. The issue was that the Ole Miss offense went extinct in the entire final quarter of the game. The Rebels were outscored 17-0 in the fourth quarter. That is not the finish you want to see from your team. Ole Miss-Oklahoma will be a special game next week.
6. Oklahoma
That was a much better performance from Oklahoma as it thrashed South Carolina 26-7. The Sooners’ defense played really nice. It was not the prettiest game for the Oklahoma offense, but it was enough to get a convincing win. Oklahoma has a big time date with Ole Miss in Norman next game.
7. Missouri
Nobody truly knew how this team would play away from home for the first time this season. The Tigers spent the first six games of the season on campus, but a 23-17 overtime thrilling win showed that this Missouri team has fight and deals with adversity well. Missouri moves up three spots in my rankings. Next week is a huge matchup at Vanderbilt.
8. Texas
I am not really sure what to even make of Texas at this point. The Longhorns had a dominating win over Oklahoma a week ago and now they are lucky to make it out of Lexington alive. Yes, Texas won the game, but it looked extremely vulnerable. Texas needs to be careful in Starkville next game.
9. Tennessee
The pick six changed everything. From going into the locker down just two to being down 16 at half is demoralizing. Tennessee actually moved the ball pretty well against the Alabama defense, it is just that Alabama scored touchdowns when it counted in the second half and the Crimson Tide found a way to put a team away after going up three scores in the second half.
10. LSU
That is now the second loss of the season for LSU. I’m not saying it is time to hit the panic button in Baton Rouge, but the playoff chances for this team took a major hit after losing to Vanderbilt, who has had a successful season in its own right. LSU needs to get things figured out quick because the Tigers have Texas A&M coming to town.
11. Florida
Good on Florida for just finding a way to win. It felt like the Gators needed a win to avoid having a totally disastrous season and they ended up getting a win. They move up to No. 11 in this week’s power rankings due to the head-to-head win over Mississippi State.
12. Mississippi State
Speaking of tough ways to lose, Mississippi State found a tough way to lose. Knocking on the door of field goal range with the game-winning kick in sight, Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen threw an interception that ended the game and gave Florida the win. That is three straight losses for Mississippi State before hosting Texas next weekend.
13. Auburn
Another week, another heartbreaker for Auburn. Four straight losses, all of them by 10 or less points. The Tigers had Missouri beat, but Auburn could not get out of its own way with missed field goals and other mistakes. Ultimately, Missouri makes the play of the game with the double overtime touchdown. Now at 3-4, the Tigers head to Arkansas.
14. South Carolina
The South Carolina offense continues to struggle this year. The Gamecocks got beat by Oklahoma 26-7 in a game where the offense did not really show up. Only 225 yards of offense for South Carolina as it drops below to 3-4. The Gamecocks host Alabama next week.
15. Kentucky
Kentucky had Texas right where it wanted the Longhorns. A heartbreaking overtime loss from Stoops’ guys. Kentucky failed on a fourth and goal from the 1-yard line and it cost the Wildcats the game. They drop to 2-4 as they now prepare for Tennessee.
16. Arkansas
You just hate to see Arkansas fight hard against a good team like No. 4 Texas A&M and come up short. The Razorbacks were able to move the ball well against the Aggies, but could not get any defensive stops. The loss drops Arkansas to 2-5 before hosting Auburn.