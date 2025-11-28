How to Watch Every College Football Game of SEC Rivalry Week
It's simple, except when it's not. That's the situation the top Southeastern Conference teams are in as they try and secure spots in next week's conference title game in Atlanta.
There are four teams can still play in the SEC Championship Game, all ranked in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings. However, only one is still undefeated, and is facing a win-and-in scenario, Texas A&M. However, the Aggies are facing the No. 16 Longhorns, who still have some faint hope of making the playoff. To have any chance at all, though, they have to win this game, and have the advantage of being at home.
Meanwhile, No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 14 Vanderbilt are in the playoff mix as well, and know that they essentially need to be in the top 10 to be in the mix on Selection Sunday, Dec. 7. But we're getting ahead of ourselves. Here's what each of the conference contenders have to do to play for the championship Dec. 6:
The Road to the SEC Championship Game
No. 3 Texas A&M (7-0 SEC)
Beat Texas
or Auburn beats Alabama, Mississippi State beats Ole Miss
No. 10 Alabama (6-1)
Beat Auburn, Texas beats Texas A&M
or beat Auburn, Mississippi State beats Ole Miss
or beat Auburn; Alabama wins three-way tie with Ole Miss/Georgia based on SEC opponent winning percentage
No. 4 Georgia (7-1)
Auburn beats Alabama
or Texas beats Texas A&M
or Ole Miss beats Mississippi State; Georgia wins three-way tie with Alabama/Ole Miss based on SEC opponent winning percentage
No. 7 Ole Miss (6-1)
Beat Mississippi State, Texas beats Texas A&M, Auburn beats Alabama
SEC tiebreakers
The following procedures will be used, in order, to determine that game's entries:
A. Head-to-head competition among the tied teams
B. Record versus all common conference opponents among the tied teams
C. Record against highest (best) placed common conference opponent in the conference standings, and proceeding through the conference standings among the tied teams
D. Cumulative Conference winning percentage of all conference opponents among the tied teams
E. Capped relative total scoring margin (see Appendix A) per SportSource Analytics versus all conference opponents among the tied teams
F. Random draw of the tied teams
If a tiebreaker produces standings with two teams tied for first place in league play, they are both selected for the championship game. To decide the seeding of the two teams, they will progress through the two-team tiebreaker procedures, which determines the home and away designation for the SEC Championship Game.
In the event of a two-team tie for second place, the SEC will use the following procedure:
A. Head-to-head competition among the two tied teams
B. Record versus all common conference opponents among the two tied teams
C. Record against highest (best) placed common conference opponent, proceeding through the Conference standings among the tied teams
D. Cumulative conference winning percentage of all conference opponents among the tied teams
E. Capped relative total scoring margin per SportSource Analytics versus all conference opponents among the tied teams
F. Random draw of the tied teams
If there's a three-team tie for first place, those aforementioned steps will be used in descending order until two teams who stand alone are determined.
Normally, we name a game of the week here, but this week they're all important, even for the four teams that have already fired their head coaches. There isn't a single dud matchup — in only two games does the team with the better record have the advantage of being home.
The schedule starts Friday morning with the Egg Bowl with Ole Miss at Mississippi State, and It'll all culminate on Saturday night with maybe the biggest rivalry game of them all, the Iron Bowl with Alabama at Auburn, where the Tigers like nothing better than to dash Crimson Tide dreams.
As usual, games are in order of when they start, and times are local to the venue.
How to Watch Friday's SEC Games
1. No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) at Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6)
11 a.m. CT • ABC
Starkville, Miss. • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field (60,311)
Series: Ole Miss leads, 66-46-6
Last: Ole Miss 26-14 (2024 at Oxford)
SiriusXM: 81 - 84
2. No. 4 Georgia (10-1, 7-1 SEC) vs. No. 23 Georgia Tech (9-2)
3:30 p.m. ET • ABC
Atlanta, Ga. • Mercedes-Benz Stadium (75,000)
Series: Georgia leads, 72-41-5
Last: Georgia 44-42 [8 OT] (2024 at Athens)
SiriusXM: 81
3. No. 3 Texas A&M (11-0, 7-0 SEC) at No. 16 Texas (8-3, 5-2)
6:30 p.m. CT • ABC
Austin, Texas • Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119)
Series: Texas leads, 77-37-5
Last: Texas 17-7 (2024 at College Station)
SiriusXM: 81 – 84
How to Watch Saturday's SEC Games
4. Kentucky (5-6, 2-6 SEC) at Louisville (7-4)
Noon ET • ACC Network
Louisville, Ky. • L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium (60,800)
Series: Kentucky leads, 19-16
Last: Louisville 41-14 (2024 at Lexington)
SiriusXM: 160 / 191
5. Clemson (6-5) at South Carolina (4-7, 1-7)
Noon ET • SEC Network
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559)
Series: Clemson leads, 73-44-4
Last: South Carolina 17-14 (2024 at Clemson)
SiriusXM: 161 / 190
6. Missouri (7-4, 3-4 SEC) at Arkansas (2-9, 0-7)
2:30 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Fayetteville, Ark. • Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,000)
Series: Mizzou leads, 11-4
Last: Mizzou 28-21 (2024 at Columbia)
SiriusXM: 139/202 - 161/190
7. LSU (7-4, 3-4 SEC) at No. 8 Oklahoma (9-2, 5-2)
2:30 p.m. CT • ABC
Norman, Okla. • Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (83,489)
Series: LSU leads, 3-1
Last: 37-17 (2024 at Baton Rouge)
SiriusXM: 387 - 113/192
8. No. 14 Vanderbilt (9-2, 5-2 SEC) at No. 19 Tennessee (8-3, 4-3)
3:30 p.m. ET • ESPN
Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (101,915)
Series: Tennessee leads, 79-33-5
Last: Tennessee 36-23 (2024 at Nashville)
SiriusXM: 160/191 – 84
9. Florida State (5-6) at Florida (3-8, 2-6)
4:30 p.m. ET • ESPN2
Gainesville, Fla. • Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Series: Florida leads, 38-28-2
Last: Florida 31-11 (2024 at Tallahassee)
SiriusXM: 145
10. No. 10 Alabama (9-2, 6-1 SEC) at Auburn (5-6, 1-6)
630 p.m. CT • ABC
Auburn, Ala. • Jordan-Hare Stadium (88,043)
Series: Alabama leads, 51-37-1
Last: Alabama 28-14 (2024 at Tuscaloosa)
SiriusXM: 82 - 84