How to Watch Every College Football Game of SEC Rivalry Week

SEC Daily: Your complete TV guide to keeping up with the Southeastern Conference schedule during the final weekend of the 2025 college football regular season.

Christopher Walsh

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) attempts to fend off a tackle by Auburn defensive back Jeremiah Dinson (20) during the Iron Bowl in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) attempts to fend off a tackle by Auburn defensive back Jeremiah Dinson (20) during the Iron Bowl in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019. / Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content Services, LLC
It's simple, except when it's not. That's the situation the top Southeastern Conference teams are in as they try and secure spots in next week's conference title game in Atlanta.

There are four teams can still play in the SEC Championship Game, all ranked in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings. However, only one is still undefeated, and is facing a win-and-in scenario, Texas A&M. However, the Aggies are facing the No. 16 Longhorns, who still have some faint hope of making the playoff. To have any chance at all, though, they have to win this game, and have the advantage of being at home.

Meanwhile, No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 14 Vanderbilt are in the playoff mix as well, and know that they essentially need to be in the top 10 to be in the mix on Selection Sunday, Dec. 7. But we're getting ahead of ourselves. Here's what each of the conference contenders have to do to play for the championship Dec. 6:

The Road to the SEC Championship Game

No. 3 Texas A&M (7-0 SEC)
Beat Texas
or Auburn beats Alabama, Mississippi State beats Ole Miss

No. 10 Alabama (6-1)
Beat Auburn, Texas beats Texas A&M
or beat Auburn, Mississippi State beats Ole Miss
or beat Auburn; Alabama wins three-way tie with Ole Miss/Georgia based on SEC opponent winning percentage

No. 4 Georgia (7-1)
Auburn beats Alabama
or Texas beats Texas A&M
or Ole Miss beats Mississippi State; Georgia wins three-way tie with Alabama/Ole Miss based on SEC opponent winning percentage

No. 7 Ole Miss (6-1)
Beat Mississippi State, Texas beats Texas A&M, Auburn beats Alabama

SEC tiebreakers
The following procedures will be used, in order, to determine that game's entries:
A. Head-to-head competition among the tied teams
B. Record versus all common conference opponents among the tied teams
C. Record against highest (best) placed common conference opponent in the conference standings, and proceeding through the conference standings among the tied teams
D. Cumulative Conference winning percentage of all conference opponents among the tied teams
E. Capped relative total scoring margin (see Appendix A) per SportSource Analytics versus all conference opponents among the tied teams
F. Random draw of the tied teams
If a tiebreaker produces standings with two teams tied for first place in league play, they are both selected for the championship game. To decide the seeding of the two teams, they will progress through the two-team tiebreaker procedures, which determines the home and away designation for the SEC Championship Game.

In the event of a two-team tie for second place, the SEC will use the following procedure:

A. Head-to-head competition among the two tied teams
B. Record versus all common conference opponents among the two tied teams
C. Record against highest (best) placed common conference opponent, proceeding through the Conference standings among the tied teams
D. Cumulative conference winning percentage of all conference opponents among the tied teams
E. Capped relative total scoring margin per SportSource Analytics versus all conference opponents among the tied teams
F. Random draw of the tied teams
If there's a three-team tie for first place, those aforementioned steps will be used in descending order until two teams who stand alone are determined.

Normally, we name a game of the week here, but this week they're all important, even for the four teams that have already fired their head coaches. There isn't a single dud matchup — in only two games does the team with the better record have the advantage of being home.

The schedule starts Friday morning with the Egg Bowl with Ole Miss at Mississippi State, and It'll all culminate on Saturday night with maybe the biggest rivalry game of them all, the Iron Bowl with Alabama at Auburn, where the Tigers like nothing better than to dash Crimson Tide dreams.

As usual, games are in order of when they start, and times are local to the venue.

How to Watch Friday's SEC Games

1. No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) at Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6)

Ole Miss defensive end Jordan Davis breaks up a Mississippi State pass to Ayden Williams during the 2023 Egg Bowl.
Ole Miss defensive end Jordan Davis (6) breaks up Mississippi State pass to wide receiver Ayden Williams (1) during the first half of the Egg Bowl at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

11 a.m. CT • ABC
Starkville, Miss. • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field (60,311)    
Series: Ole Miss leads, 66-46-6
Last: Ole Miss 26-14 (2024 at Oxford)                                                
SiriusXM: 81 - 84

2. No. 4 Georgia (10-1, 7-1 SEC) vs. No. 23 Georgia Tech (9-2)

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson sacks Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King in 2024.
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (17) sacks Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) during overtime at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

3:30 p.m. ET • ABC
Atlanta, Ga. • Mercedes-Benz Stadium (75,000)
Series: Georgia leads, 72-41-5
Last: Georgia 44-42 [8 OT] (2024 at Athens)                               
SiriusXM:  81 

3. No. 3 Texas A&M (11-0, 7-0 SEC) at No. 16 Texas (8-3, 5-2)

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is sacked by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Cashius Howell in 2024.
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) is sacked by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) in the third quarter of the Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field. / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

6:30 p.m. CT • ABC
Austin, Texas • Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119)
Series: Texas leads, 77-37-5
Last: Texas 17-7 (2024 at College Station)                          
SiriusXM:  81 – 84

How to Watch Saturday's SEC Games

4. Kentucky (5-6, 2-6 SEC) at Louisville (7-4)

Kentucky Wildcats linebacker D'Eryk Jackson tries to stop Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Guerendo in 2023.
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker D'Eryk Jackson (54) tries to stop Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Guerendo (23) in the first half of the 2023 Governor's Cup game in Louisville. Nov. 24, 2023 / Matt Stone/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Noon ET • ACC Network
Louisville, Ky. • L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium (60,800)
Series: Kentucky leads, 19-16
Last: Louisville 41-14 (2024 at Lexington)                                         
SiriusXM: 160 / 191        

5. Clemson (6-5) at South Carolina (4-7, 1-7)

Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik is tackled by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway in 2023.
Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) is tackled by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (91) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. / David Yeazell-Imagn Images

Noon ET • SEC Network
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559)
Series: Clemson leads, 73-44-4
Last: South Carolina 17-14 (2024 at Clemson)                               
SiriusXM: 161 / 190  

6. Missouri (7-4, 3-4 SEC) at Arkansas (2-9, 0-7)

Missouri Tigers mascot poses with the Battle Line Trophy in 2023.
Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers mascot poses with the Battle Line Trophy after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 48-14. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

2:30 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Fayetteville, Ark. • Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,000)
Series: Mizzou leads, 11-4
Last: Mizzou 28-21 (2024 at Columbia)                            
SiriusXM:  139/202 - 161/190

7. LSU (7-4, 3-4 SEC) at No. 8 Oklahoma (9-2, 5-2)

LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham (29) is tackled by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman in 2024.
Nov 30, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham (29) is tackled by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) during the fourth quarter at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

2:30 p.m. CT • ABC
Norman, Okla. • Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (83,489)
Series: LSU leads, 3-1
Last: 37-17 (2024 at Baton Rouge)                                           
SiriusXM:  387 - 113/192

8. No. 14 Vanderbilt (9-2, 5-2 SEC) at No. 19 Tennessee (8-3, 4-3)

Vanderbilt WR Kaleb Webb jumps over Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter in 2023.
Vanderbilt WR Kaleb Webb (84) jumps over Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0) during the game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Nov. 25, 2023. / Hannah Mattix/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

3:30 p.m. ET • ESPN
Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (101,915) 
Series: Tennessee leads, 79-33-5
Last: Tennessee 36-23 (2024 at Nashville)
SiriusXM: 160/191 – 84

9. Florida State (5-6) at Florida (3-8, 2-6)

Florida Gators defensive lineman Chris McClellan tackles Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson
Florida Gators defensive lineman Chris McClellan (7) tackles Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on November 25, 2023. Florida State won 24-15. / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

4:30 p.m. ET • ESPN2
Gainesville, Fla. • Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Series: Florida leads, 38-28-2
Last: Florida 31-11 (2024 at Tallahassee)                                           
SiriusXM: 145

10. No. 10 Alabama (9-2, 6-1 SEC) at Auburn (5-6, 1-6)

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Tim Keenan III hits Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne in the Iron Bowl
Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) hits Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne (1) and takes him down for a loss during the 2024 Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium. A / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

630 p.m. CT • ABC
Auburn, Ala. • Jordan-Hare Stadium (88,043)
Series: Alabama leads, 51-37-1
Last: Alabama 28-14 (2024 at Tuscaloosa)
SiriusXM: 82 - 84

Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

