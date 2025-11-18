SEC Nation to Visit Vanderbilt: The Anchor
Another popular gameday show will be visiting Nashville this weekend.
“SEC Nation” will be holding its show on Vanderbilt’s campus this Saturday to preview No. 14 Vanderbilt’s final home game of the season against Kentucky. The show is going to be hosted on Alumni Lawn. It is just the second time in the last five seasons that Vanderbilt is hosting the show. The show takes place from 9-11 a.m. CT Saturday morning.
Additionally, Marty Smith and Ryan McGee will be hosting “Marty and McGee” from 8-9 a.m. CT Saturday. The last time the Commodores were the host site of the show was Sep. 10, 2022.
Vanderbilt is coming off its second bye week of the season and is looking to finish the regular season strong and do all it can for a spot in the College Football Playoff. If Vanderbilt were to win out, it would finish the regular season 10-2 and would put the selection committee in a position to either put Vanderbilt in the bracket, or force the committee members to keep it out of the playoffs.
Even with winning out, Vanderbilt may still need some help to get into the playoffs. Wins from Notre Dame and Oklahoma this past weekend hurt Vanderbilt’s playoff odds. The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. CT. One thing to look out for is what the committee does with Texas. The Longhorns are coming off their third loss of the season, but have a head-to-head victory over Vanderbilt. Will the committee drop Texas out of the conversation, or will Vanderbilt be boxed out by Texas?
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt men’s tennis at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, Day 1.
Vanderbilt women’s tennis at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, Day 1.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
There were no games yesterday.
Did You Notice?
Pablo Martinez Gomez is the only Vanderbilt men’s tennis player to participate in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. Martinez Gomez is the No. 84-ranked player in college tennis and secured his bid in the NCAA Singles Championships by finishing as co-champion at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships in October.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener
89 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“It goes without saying that Earl Bennett was a fantastic football player for us and a fantastic ambassador for Vanderbilt football. You go through and look at the way he has represented our program in every way, you couldn’t ask for anymore from Earl Bennett. We’re going to wish him the very best. We’re going to help him in every way we can.”- Bobby Johnson