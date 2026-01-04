Vanderbilt Football Wide Receiver Tre Richardson to Enter Transfer Portal

Vanderbilt wide receiver Tre Richardson intends to enter the transfer portal, per reports.

Richardson and Vanderbilt engaged in negotiations after Vanderbilt’s loss in the ReliaQuest Bowl, sources told Vandy on SI, but didn’t appear to reach a deal. The Vanderbilt wide receiver will now hit the open market after just one season at Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt’s offense gained a dimension with the addition of Richardson in 2025 as he led the Commodores in receiving with 46 catches, 806 yards and seven touchdowns in his only season with the team. The production increased Richardson’s expectations significantly.

Richardson went for 983 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024 at Washburn College last season, but as he got to Vanderbilt he says that he set his goals at 300 receiving yards as well as 200 yards as a kick returner. Those numbers were blown out of the water by midseason.

“I’ve overachieved what I expected,” Richardson said. “The more games go on, I feel like I make more of an impact than I expected to.”

Richardson noted this fall that his previous environment at Washburn College wasn’t all that conducive to player development. Many of his teammates didn’t “push” him in the ways that his Vanderbilt teammates did and he didn’t have the nutrition or equipment to properly facilitate his growth.

“In my mind I knew I could,” Richardson said in regard to the idea that his production would carry over from Division-II, “But, it’s like ‘you just transitioned from a D-II to the SEC’ so you’re just feeling it out to see how it is, so that’s why [my expectation] were lower than I would have thought.”

“I've been just so impressed with him,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea added. “I've been beyond impressed with his level of professionalism, how smart of a player he is, and obviously, we all see his speed and play making ability.”

Now Richardson will have the opportunity to use that speed–which was the best on Vanderbilt's offense–elsewhere as he looks to close out his college football career.