SEC Schedule Announcement Coming Monday Night (Tonight)

Greg Arias

The wait is almost over for fans of the Southeastern Conference. They have been awaiting the official release of their favorite team's reworked football schedule after the conference made a move to a 10-game conference-only format earlier this summer. 

While fans have known the opponents for a few weeks now, they have not known the exact dates and times, or who their team will face week one. It has added a new level of excitement to the season for some as they anticipate how this might look when announced. 

That announcement will come much like the announcement of the two additional teams, as the schedule will be announced on The Paul Finebaum Show through the SEC Network. The announcement is set to begin at 7 pm EST, 6 pm CST. 

As for the Vanderbilt Commodores, their schedule will include the Eastern Division of the conference, plus their standing yearly matchup with Ole Miss from the West and the previously scheduled visit to Texas A&M. 

The Commodores will host LSU for the second consecutive season as one of the new games while traveling to Starkville to face Mississippi State in the other. 

Some have speculated as to how the schedule might be arranged. Still, there have been no indications from league officials as to how they made the decisions regarding putting the updated versions into play. 

However, some believe that the season could open with in-state rivalry games like Tennessee-Vanderbilt, Alabama-Auburn, and Mississippi State to ensure that if the season is but short that fans will get their rivalry games before that can happen. 

Of course, that is speculation, but given the uncertainty of how this season will play out, it isn't beyond possibility for the conference to shake things up in such a manner. 

Regardless of how the schedule is set, we are moving closer to getting to football season. Hopefully, the numbers continue to cooperate as they seem to be in several states across the SEC landscape. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

