SEC Schedule is Out for Week One

The schedule won't be fully released until 6 pm CST, but week one of the season is out and the Vanderbilt Commodores will open on the road, facing Texas A & M in College Station.

It's no easy task to open the season for the Commodores, having to face a top-25 team on the road in a place like Kyle Field, but it is an opportunity to start the season off on a high note if they are able to somehow pull off the upset.

While no games will be easy, and the Commodores will likely be decided underdogs on all but perhaps one game, their visit to Missouri, getting off to a positive start on the road could do wonders for a season where few if any give them much hope of winning a single game.

Here is the entire list of week one games across the conference.

Alabama at Missouri

Florida at Ole Miss

Georgia at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Mississippi State at LSU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A & M

