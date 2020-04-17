SEC Set To Dominate The 2020 NFL Draft

When you look at NFL rosters, you will find former SEC players littered throughout the 32 teams, and there will likely be many more joining those rosters in 2020.

In 2019 there were 340 players from SEC schools among the 1,696 on 53-man rosters across the league. That's 20% of the players in the league that played in the Southeastern Conference.

Fast forward to this year's draft class, of which the 750 players available to be selected, 140 of those are from the Southeastern Conference. That's just over 18% of the entire draft class.

Not only is the SEC poised to add several players to the draft as a whole, but it is more likely that the conference will dominate the first-round and could set records.

Quarterbacks Joe Burrow (LSU) and Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) are both top-five talents and should both go in the top ten.

Other players from the league who could be taken in the top 32 include, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Jedrick Wills, Kristian Fulton, CJ Henderson, Justin Jefferson, K'Lavon Chaisson, Derrick Brown, Javon Kinlaw, Andrew ThomasXavier McKinney, Trevon Diggs, Patrick Queen, and Grant Delpit all considered first-round talents that could go early.

In case you lost count, that's 14 players from the conference that could go in round one. That's just under half of the round, and there could be more taken that would push that total higher.

It's not just the first round that the SEC will have multiple players taken as the second round should find multiple players here according to almost every mock draft.

Vanderbilt has four players who are in this class and part of the 140 conference hopefuls.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Jared Pinkney, and Kalijah Lipscomb all carry draftable grades and are projected in the middle rounds (3-5), and all three will likely go at some point in the proceedings.

Former quarterback Riley Neal is also in this class, but it is unlikely that he will be selected and would be more likely to find his way into an NFL training camp as an undrafted free agent.

Every team in the league has multiple players in the field who should hear their names called during the three-day event. Still, it will be Alabama and LSU who will lead the conference, and both could set records for the total number selected and either could tie or surpass the NFL record of six players taken in round one.

Most people don't question which conference is the best in the country, and this draft will solidify that ranking even more.

