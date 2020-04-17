CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

SEC Set To Dominate The 2020 NFL Draft

Greg Arias

When you look at NFL rosters, you will find former SEC players littered throughout the 32 teams, and there will likely be many more joining those rosters in 2020. 

In 2019 there were 340 players from SEC schools among the 1,696 on 53-man rosters across the league. That's 20% of the players in the league that played in the Southeastern Conference. 

Fast forward to this year's draft class, of which the 750 players available to be selected, 140 of those are from the Southeastern Conference. That's just over 18% of the entire draft class. 

Not only is the SEC poised to add several players to the draft as a whole, but it is more likely that the conference will dominate the first-round and could set records. 

Quarterbacks Joe Burrow (LSU) and Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) are both top-five talents and should both go in the top ten.

Other players from the league who could be taken in the top 32 include, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Jedrick Wills, Kristian Fulton, CJ Henderson, Justin Jefferson, K'Lavon Chaisson, Derrick Brown, Javon Kinlaw, Andrew ThomasXavier McKinney, Trevon Diggs, Patrick Queen, and Grant Delpit all considered first-round talents that could go early.

In case you lost count, that's 14 players from the conference that could go in round one. That's just under half of the round, and there could be more taken that would push that total higher.

It's not just the first round that the SEC will have multiple players taken as the second round should find multiple players here according to almost every mock draft. 

Vanderbilt has four players who are in this class and part of the 140 conference hopefuls. 

Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Jared Pinkney, and Kalijah Lipscomb all carry draftable grades and are projected in the middle rounds (3-5), and all three will likely go at some point in the proceedings. 

Former quarterback Riley Neal is also in this class, but it is unlikely that he will be selected and would be more likely to find his way into an NFL training camp as an undrafted free agent.

Every team in the league has multiple players in the field who should hear their names called during the three-day event. Still, it will be Alabama and LSU who will lead the conference, and both could set records for the total number selected and either could tie or surpass the NFL record of six players taken in round one. 

Most people don't question which conference is the best in the country, and this draft will solidify that ranking even more. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

College Basketball Changing, Leaving Some Teams In Better Position To Succeed

They say change is good, but are the changes occurring in college basketball good?

Greg Arias

SI All-American Player Of The Year Skips SEC, College, Turning To G-League

Jalen Green, the Sports Illustrated All-American Player of the Year, will pass on college basketball, the Auburn Tigers, and enter the NBA's G-League.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball (Shortened) Season Review

Commodore baseball accomplishments through 18 games of a shortened season.

Greg Arias

SEC Basketball Recruiting Tops In Nation In 2020

The Southeastern Conference basketball recruiting class is tops in the nation in 2020, and it's not even close as Kentucky lands at No.1, followed by four other SEC teams in the top-10.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Linebacker Up Before The Sun

Vanderbilt linebacker Feleti Afemui balances academics, athletics, family in Maui.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball's Brown Granted Extra Year Of Eligibility

Commodores senior played nine games in 2019-20 before a knee injury ended his season.

Greg Arias

Five Vanderbilt Football Players Earn Hampshire Honor Society Recognition

Five Vanderbilt Commodores student-athletes receive high academic honors in being recognized as Hampshire Honor Society recipients.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball's Austin Martin Goes No.1 In MLB Mock Draft

Martin wasn't the only Commodore taken in the first round of this MLB mock draft.

Greg Arias

Sports And The Virus As Advisory Committee Sets Course For Return

Before anyone thinks this is a political statement, it's not so take it for what's written.

Greg Arias

NCAA Could Produce Horse Tournament To Name March Madness Winner

Times are tough in the sports world, and people are turning to almost anything to fill their need for sports. Perhaps the NCAA should think of doing the same thing.

Greg Arias