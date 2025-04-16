Second Vanderbilt Player Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The spring NCAA football transfer portal is wide open, and Vanderbilt has already had player reportedly enter the portal. Now, there’s two.
Tight end Kamrean Johnson announced on his X/Twitter page that he would be entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the Commodores. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.
“This wasn’t an easy decision, however, after much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining,” Johnson said in his announcement post. “I want to thank Vanderbilt University, Coach Lea, the coaching staff, my brothers in the locker room, and the fans for the opportunities and growth I’ve experienced. I’m looking forward to the next chapter and open to all opportunities.”
Johnson played in all 13 games for Vanderbilt last season. He had just one catch during the season, made it a memorable one with a six-yard touchdown catch against then-No. 1 Alabama. He also played in all 12 games for Vanderbilt in 2023 as a freshman, catching 10 passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
Vanderbilt had eight tight ends on its spring roster. Eli Stowers didn’t participate much in spring practices and Brycen Coleman and Cole Spence saw more time on the field. Johnson’s departure fits in line with what coach Clark Lea said after the Black-and-Gold spring game.
“At this point, part of our management of the roster is going to be elimination because there are still restrictions we're operating under in terms of scholarship numbers,” Lea said. “That’s got to be our first focus - shaping this team the best we can.”
Johnson joins De’Marion Thomas as Vanderbilt players deciding to enter the transfer portal. Thomas started all 13 games last season and ended with 34 tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack.