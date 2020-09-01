SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Select Start Times Announced for Vanderbilt Football Games

Greg Arias


NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Start times and broadcast details for five Vanderbilt football games were announced Tuesday by the SEC.

Vanderbilt’s season opener at Texas A&M (Sept. 26) will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network Alternate. The Oct. 3 home opener against defending national champion LSU (Oct. 3) is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

On Oct. 17, Vanderbilt travels to Missouri for a 6:30 p.m. matchup on SEC Network and the Dores play host to Ole Miss (Oct. 31) for a 3 p.m. meeting on SEC Network.

SEC Network will also broadcast Vandy’s Nov. 7 affair at Mississippi State set to begin at 3 p.m.

For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of Dec. 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date Dec. 12 for all schools.

In July, the SEC established Sept. 26 as the new kickoff date for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Selected SEC Football Games on ESPN Platforms

SEC football games available on the ESPN Network of stations this season.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Derek Mason on Heisman and National Champs

There has been a considerable amount of discussion about how legitimate a Heisman Trophy and National Championship winners might be in a season where not every school is participating.

Greg Arias

Selected SEC On CBS Football Games Announced

Here are the selected SEC games that will be available to viewers on CBS this season.

STAFF

Vanderbilt Chancellor Backs Athletics in Podcast Appearance

New Vanderbilt chancellor Daniel Diermeir goes on the record with Joe Fisher.

Greg Arias

SEC Notebook: A Crazy Weeks Happenings

Our weekly stroll through the SEC.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt and Derek Mason, How Secure is His Position?

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated took a look at coaches on, or near the hot seat on Monday, including Vanderbilt's Derek Mason.

Greg Arias

BIG-10 Turmoil Shows Big Time Hypocrisy

What in the world is going on in the BIG-10 and how can the hypocrisy involved be tolerated by the school leaders?

Greg Arias

Could Change Be Coming to College Football?

LSU star wide receiver Jamar Chase has made the decision to opt-out of the coming season. This move could lead to a new era in college football.

Greg Arias

Could Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse Become Hot Commodity

Could Vanderbilt men's basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse be a potential coaching candidate for the New Orleans Pelicans of the NBA?

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Improved D-Line Depth will be Key

While the Vanderbilt Commodores return all eleven starters from a year ago, adding depth, especially to the defensive line, will be critical in 2020.

Greg Arias