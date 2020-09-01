Select Start Times Announced for Vanderbilt Football Games



NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Start times and broadcast details for five Vanderbilt football games were announced Tuesday by the SEC.

Vanderbilt’s season opener at Texas A & M (Sept. 26) will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network Alternate. The Oct. 3 home opener against defending national champion LSU (Oct. 3) is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

On Oct. 17, Vanderbilt travels to Missouri for a 6:30 p.m. matchup on SEC Network and the Dores play host to Ole Miss (Oct. 31) for a 3 p.m. meeting on SEC Network.

SEC Network will also broadcast Vandy’s Nov. 7 affair at Mississippi State set to begin at 3 p.m.

For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of Dec. 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date Dec. 12 for all schools.

In July, the SEC established Sept. 26 as the new kickoff date for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.