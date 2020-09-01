SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Selected SEC Football Games on ESPN Platforms

Greg Arias

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 1, 2020) - The SEC on Tuesday announced the start times and networks that will televise its games the first two weeks of the 2020 SEC football season, and other selected games later in the fall, on ESPN Networks, including the SEC Network.

Kickoff times and networks were announced for the first two weeks of the SEC football season and selected games were announced for three other Saturdays later in the year. Given the unique circumstances of this season, the SEC requested that its television partners make advanced game selections where possible prior to the start of the season to assist the Conference and schools with planning and logistics.

For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

Florida at Ole Miss, Noon ET/11am CT on ESPN

Kentucky at Auburn, Noon ET/11am CT on SEC Network

Georgia at Arkansas, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Alabama at Missouri, 7pm ET/6pm CT on ESPN

Tennessee at South Carolina, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

South Carolina at Florida, Noon ET/11am CT on ESPN

Missouri at Tennessee, Noon ET/11am CT on SEC Network

Ole Miss at Kentucky, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Auburn at Georgia, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on ESPN

LSU at Vanderbilt, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

Arkansas at Mississippi State, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

LSU at Florida, 3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT on ESPN ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

The following games will be televised at either Noon ET/11 am CT 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform:

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Auburn at South Carolina

Kentucky at Tennessee

Kentucky at Missouri, Noon ET/11am CT on SEC Network

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Mississippi State at Alabama, 7pm ET/6pm CT on ESPN

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on ESPN SEC Network

Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on ESPN SEC Network

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

NOTE: Information contained in this article is from a press release by the Southeastern Conference. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt's Derek Mason on Heisman and National Champs

There has been a considerable amount of discussion about how legitimate a Heisman Trophy and National Championship winners might be in a season where not every school is participating.

Greg Arias

Selected SEC On CBS Football Games Announced

Here are the selected SEC games that will be available to viewers on CBS this season.

STAFF

Vanderbilt Chancellor Backs Athletics in Podcast Appearance

New Vanderbilt chancellor Daniel Diermeir goes on the record with Joe Fisher.

Greg Arias

SEC Notebook: A Crazy Weeks Happenings

Our weekly stroll through the SEC.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt and Derek Mason, How Secure is His Position?

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated took a look at coaches on, or near the hot seat on Monday, including Vanderbilt's Derek Mason.

Greg Arias

BIG-10 Turmoil Shows Big Time Hypocrisy

What in the world is going on in the BIG-10 and how can the hypocrisy involved be tolerated by the school leaders?

Greg Arias

Could Change Be Coming to College Football?

LSU star wide receiver Jamar Chase has made the decision to opt-out of the coming season. This move could lead to a new era in college football.

Greg Arias

Could Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse Become Hot Commodity

Could Vanderbilt men's basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse be a potential coaching candidate for the New Orleans Pelicans of the NBA?

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Improved D-Line Depth will be Key

While the Vanderbilt Commodores return all eleven starters from a year ago, adding depth, especially to the defensive line, will be critical in 2020.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Derek Mason Talks O-Line, Quarterbacks

Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason joined the media on Friday for a conference call and had some interesting comments to share.

Greg Arias