Separating Football From Politics

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde shared an article on Thursday title 'Why Football Matters' where he shared his thoughts on the subject. This line stood out to me for some reason, and I'm honestly not sure why.

"At the granular level, this is why football matters, and why people persist in playing it even now, amid a pandemic that has shut down so many other facets of life. It is ingrained in the annual rhythms of millions of Americans, a family anchor, a community touchstone. It shouldn't matter this much—but for many, it does," wrote Forde.

Perhaps it was the part about it shouldn't matter that much-but for many, it does that stuck with me because myself and my family would likely fall into the category of it does.

Of course, my work makes sports vital to me, with football being my favorite. However, in my family and likely many others, it extends beyond just the love of the game. My wife never played football outside the back yard, growing up with her older brother and friends, but she is an avid fan of our local high school team.

Likewise, our middle daughter and her significant other are right there with her on Friday night's cheering on the team. So Forde is spot on about it being a family anchor and a community touchstone. It's also a sense of pride for many in their communities and a place to come together once a week and enjoy something as a community.

While some people love the sport and are accepting of the risks as fans and players participating during a pandemic, we are a divided nation on the subject, as the article rightly states. But then aren't we divided on many other issues at the same time?

Here's where I jump off the train with Forde as things turned political and talk of President Trump- yes, this is the first and only time you will see me type his name in anything on sports- and the politicization of the sport.

Could there be a political motive behind the president calling BIG-10 commissioner Kevin Warren last week?

Absolutely!

My esteemed colleague is likely correct that there is a political goal at the end of this attempted intervention. But does that matter?

People across the midwest, especially those who have players at BIG-10 schools who have been impacted by this, have been calling on Warren to reconsider the move. He and the other power brokers of the conference have been doing just that.

Would Trump be the first sitting to interject himself into a controversial situation around an election for political reasons? Nope, and he won't be the last. It's part of the beast.

However, I see no reason to allow my politics to become part of the issue of why football matters. '

It should be noted that I'm not insinuating that Forde is wrong for his political leanings, or the tenor of his writing. He's doing his job, and does it well. He can write anything he chooses, and I stand behind him in doing so.

None of this is about me trying to interject support or disapproval of anything in our current political climate. It's just one man's opinion and how I don't want my politics to cross paths with my football.

For those it matters to most, it mattered long before Trump and will continue long after him if football and the rest of us survive this pandemic. Football matters to each of us for our reasons, and politics are far from the heart of the love affair.

I'm all for keeping it that way.

