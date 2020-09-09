SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Should Teams Share Positive COVID Results Publicly

Greg Arias

While college football programs continue to deal with the impacts of the COVID -19 pandemic, a new discussion has arisen from the start of the football season. Should teams share information on the numbers of positive test results with the public? 

On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated shared a look at some of the details and comments from college coaches and administrators who shared opinions on the topic. 

There's no doubt that there is a shroud of secrecy that surrounds the innermost working of most bigtime college football programs that the wizards behind their curtains don't want being shared with the public. 

Privacy laws also limit what information and how much detail can be shared with the public, meaning that administrators and others have an all-encompassing boogie man to hide behind when limiting the information made available. 

Those laws, and in particular, HIPPA laws, are intended to limit the amount of personal information on an individual that can be shared by medical practitioners and others.

No one wants that information shared, and it shouldn't be available to anyone outside the personal physicians or medical staff that care for these athletes. 

However, for a university to share that they have had X number of positive test results among their football team is not an invasion of personal privacy. 

Some might ask the question, why should that information be shared? That answer is easy. Most of the schools playing college football are public universities that get money from the state governments and some federal subsidies. If we, the taxpayers, are supporting these programs with tax dollars, then shouldn't the public be allowed to know what the numbers are for the schools in your state.

It's an interesting topic for sure, and regardless of which side you stand on, you can find an interesting point or counterpoint as to where you stand. 

The debate will likely continue throughout the remainder of this season, and it will likely grow as more positive cases are reported from across the nation. 

Where do you stand? Let us know by commenting below.  

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mason: Coppett a Coach on the Field for Vanderbilt Defense

It's always good to have players who can serve as another coach on the field to help players who are learning. Frank Coppet is that for Vanderbilt football according to head coach Derek Mason.

Greg Arias

Commodores D-Line Depth Could be Critical

Head coach Derek Mason likes what he's seeing from his newfound depth on the defensive line.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football and the Conundrum of 2020

Yes, it is possible for a football team to be much improved and still have a worse record.

Greg Arias

Reading Into the Vanderbilt Quarterback Competition

Are you ready for some pure speculation?

Greg Arias

Commodores Fitch: "They were Seeking Something to Believe In"

How was the confidence level of Vanderbilt football following last season?

Greg Arias

SEC Notebook: Getting Closer to Actual Games

Another week closer to the start of the SEC season.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Freshman Makes Top-25 Newcomers List

The Southeastern Conference is loaded with young talent, so it's newsworthy when a Vanderbilt freshman football players leaps into the top-10 among conference newcomers.

Greg Arias

What We Learned From the First Weekend of College Football

While there were games played this Labor Day weekend, what did we learn?

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt, Vols Both Battling Numbers in COVID Crisis

No one said it was going to be easy.

Greg Arias

Former Vanderbilt Stars Find Homes on NLF Rosters

Congratulations to all the former Vanderbilt Commodores who earned a place with an NFL team this week.

Greg Arias