SI All-American: 9 Vanderbilt Commits, 10 Candidates, 24 Targets

The Vanderbilt Commodores and head coach Derek Mason have found some recent success on the recruiting trail, landing two commitments last week and bringing the number of committed players in the class of 2021.

Reciever Jack Bech of St. Thomas More in Lafayette, La. headlines the early commitments for Vanderbilt, along with 21 of the Commodore's key targets in the 2021 recruiting cycle, who are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players.

CURRENT COMMIT LIST

WR- Jack Bech, 6'1" 203- St. Thomas More (Lafayette, LA)

DT- Terion Sugick, 6'2.5" 285- National Christian Academy (Fort Washington, MD)

RB Dylan Petts-Pauley, 6'0" 215- Hoover (Hoover, AL)

S- Alan Wright, 6'0" 185- Woodward Academy (Atlanta, GA)

OT-Tyler Bence, 6'3" 273- Huntsville (Huntsville, AL)

CB-Tyson Russell, 5'10" 180- St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

OT-Jake Ketschek, 6'4" 318- St. Augustine Prep (Richland, NJ)

WR- Ezra McAllister, 6'0" 170- Marshall (Marshall, MI)

OT-Gage Pitchford, 6'6" 280- East Coweta (Sharpsburg, GA)

OFFENSIVE TARGETS

QB Maddox Kopp, 6'5" 210, St. Thomas (Houston, Tx.)

QB Jaylen Henderson, 6'3" 205, Chaminade (West Hills, CA)

WR Aalah Brown, 5'11" 180, Valdosta (Valdosta Ga.

OL Ezra Dotson-Oyetade, 6'3" 285, Lakeview Centennial (Garland, TX)

TE Jordan DingleBowling, 6'4" 235, Green (Bowling Green, KY)

WR Jayson Raines, 6'3" 197, West Orange (West Orange, NJ)

RB Jarquez Hunter, 5' 10" 183, Neshoba Central (Philadelphia, MS)

RB Alton McCaskill, 6'1" 195, Oak Ridge (Conroe, TX)

RB Logan Diggs, 6'0" 195, Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, LA)

OT Jack Leyrer, 6'6" 275, Highland Park (Dallas, TX)

OL Ethan Mort, 6'6" 275, Venice (Venice, FL)

OL Max Merril, 6'4" 273, Strake Jesuit (Houston, TX)

OL Ty Buchannan, 6'5" 280, Calallen (Corpus Christi, TX)

DEFENSIVE TARGETS

DE Javon Nelson, 6'3" 265- Riverdale (Murfreesboro, TN)

DE Barylre Davenport, 6'4" 224,- Chickasaw (Chickasaw, Al.)

Ath Jaden Keller, 6'3" 202- Tennessee (Bristol, Tn.)

DE Byron Turner Jr., 6'3.3" 237- St. Augustine (New Orleans, LA)

DT Ikenna Ugbaja, 6'2" 268- Belmont Hill School (Belmont, MA)

OL Terrance Cooks, 6'2" 268- Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX)

S Jaden Slocum, 6'2" 181- Alpharetta (Alpharetta, GA)

CB John Howse IV, 6'2" 185- Brentwood (Brentwood, TN)

Ath James Williams, 6'5" 218- American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, Fl.)

CB Jalon Williams, 5'11" 180- South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, TX)

CB Cameron Bergeron, 5'11" 180- Westover (Albany, GA)

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 rankings, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

