SI All-American Candidate Maddox Kopp Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: QB Maddox Kopp
Projected Position: Quarterback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 210 pounds
School: Houston (Texas) St. Thomas
Schools of Interest: Considering Ole Miss, Houston, Vanderbilt, Arizona and Wyoming, among others.

Frame: Tall presence with Athleticism

Athleticism: Basketball background before turning focus to football of late. Family has Division I pedigree in football and basketball. Big kid with big arm and big lower-body power, evident in running ability and vertical ability, including some head-turning dunks in high school. 

Instincts: Competitive athlete unafraid of the big moment in two sports. Can sit in the pocket and pick defenses apart or do so on the move, off-platform and with some improve as needed. 

Polish: Can make all throws to all levels with a fairly quick trigger attached to right arm. Throws with great timing and anticipation, along with intermediate accuracy. Could stand to sit in the pocket longer to allow routes to develop. Getting through second and third read could enhance strengths. 

Bottom Line: Kopp is one of the streakiest quarterbacks in the class of 2021. When he is on, few can hit all three levels with velocity and accuracy quite like he can. As he tweaks fundamentals and plays for a more consistent presence, including getting deeper in progressions and throwing from a strong base, he will have the chance to light up Power Five defenses down the road.

