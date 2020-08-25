SI.com
SI Preseason Ranking of Top-16 Still Standing Teams

Greg Arias

Following the Associated Press release of their top-25 on Monday, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated have released their Still-Standing 16, for teams that will play this season. 

While the AP poll release covered the entire nation, including seven teams from the Big-10 and Pac-12 that will not be participating this year, Dellenger and Forde's collaboration excludes those teams in favor of ranking the remaining teams that as of now are still planning to hold their seasons. 

Even without those teams sitting out the season, there are few, if any, surprises in the top 16 teams, according to Sports Illustrated. 

The SEC has the most with six teams, as they did with the AP poll. None of them are surprises and are in an identical position in both polls. 

Who's No1? 

Clemson. 

The Tigers garnered the top spot in both the AP and SI polls, with Alabama and Georgia second and third, respectively. 

Here are the SI rankings in their entirety, but you will have to click on the above link to read the reasoning for the rankings! 

The Still-Standing 16

1-Clemson

2-Alabama

3-Georgia

4-Oklahoma

5- Florida 

6- Notre Dame

7- Oklahoma State

8-LSU

9- Texas A&M

10-Cincinnati

11- Texas

12-Auburn

13-Memphis

14-North Carolina

15-Florida State

16-Appalachian State  

The entire Still-Standing 16 with details can be found here.

