CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Sports Illustrated Daily Cover Looks at Home Field Advantage

Greg Arias

There are still so many unknowns surrounding the upcoming football season, and even more speculation as to how things will ultimately shake out if the season even occurs. 

One such speculation came out o Wednesday when Sports Illustrated's Jon Wertheim delved into the potential impacts of fan-less stadiums this season. 

Home field advantage is a real and distinct thing, especially in large stadiums where a hundred thousand rabid fans and a hundred member marching band can make life miserable for visiting teams. Those same factors can also possibly impact the way officials call the game. 

 While Wertheim's work dealt mainly with soccer, there was one paragraph that stood out concerning officials, and the impact crowds had on the way they did their jobs. 

"The researchers looked closely at officiating crews pre- and post-riot. They noted that the same referees overseeing the same two teams in the same stadium behaved dramatically differently when spectators were present, versus when no one was watching."

Wertheim also looks at the NFL and other sports in his review, but it is an interesting topic, and one that based on human psychology could play a prominent role should fans be excluded.

As for Vanderbilt, it's been addressed previously in this forum, the loss of fans for home games might have a different impact. Visiting teams such as Georgia and LSU in 2019 would not have the good fortunes of playing a road game in front of a packed stadium of their fans. 

Wertheim added this on officials and home team advantage about calls. 

"When those close calls, made disproportionately in favor of home teams, can be overturned on appeal—reviewed in a vacuum, the equivalent of a fan-free environment—it erodes the advantage of playing host."

The potential impact on officiating remains to be seen. Still, if it does indeed even out without fans, that certainly won't hurt the Commodores on the road, which should make head coach Derek Mason a happier individual. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Forde's Realignment 12-Team Playoff Field Looks Familiar

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Greg Arias

Across The SEC: Biggest Coaching Changes

Our weekly series from across the league continues this week with changes in coaching staffs.

Greg Arias

New Vanderbilt Coordinators not Getting Respect in Rankings

Yes, here we go again with rankings of things in college football, but when looking at the rankings of the offensive and defensive coordinators in the SEC, the Commodores are still low.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Choi, Yu Named All-American Scholars

Jayna Choi and Louise Yu honored for their work in the classroom

Vanderbilt University

What if College Football Conferences Realigned Again?

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde took on a project this week of realigning the entire landscape of D-I football by creating 10 balanced conferences.

Greg Arias

Kansas State Football Players Boycotting: Vanderbilt Faces Wildcats this Season

Reports from Manhattan, Kansas say all is not well inside the walls of Kansas State's football facilities as players reportedly are boycotting.

Greg Arias

Former Vandy Boys Among MLB Top Prospects

Vanderbilt matches national best with three on Baseball America list.

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt Football Gains Commitment from Offensive Tackle Gage Pitchford

Gage Pitchford announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Greg Arias

Gordon Finishes T3, Earns Special Temporary Membership

Former Commodore star shoots final-round 64 at Travelers Championship.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball Greats Back in School

Former Commodore standouts working toward finishing their degrees

Greg Arias