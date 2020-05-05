Sports Without Fans Would Be A Unique, And Weird Experience

A new ESPN survey found that 65% of sports fans were in favor of sports returning even without fans in the stands, this according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg.

"You know what my survey says? Duh, continued Lundberg in his article. "Because if safety concerns were somehow alleviated, I’d imagine that number has to be close to 100%. And in fact, the aforementioned study did reference the number grew to 76% when participants were asked if they supported the return of sports with no fans if players were in a central location and contact with others was monitored. A scenario seems the NBA, MLB, and NHL are all at least considering."

But what of college football where many stadiums are larger than any in professional sports?

Picture Bryant-Denny, Neyland Stadium, or Kyle Field empty, but with SEC contests taking place inside where they only crowd noise to be heard on the television broadcasts are that of the coaches and players on the sideline.

It seems hard to imaging, doesn't it?

But as the start of the season grows closer, that possibility is becoming more and more talked about by powers that be.

It would be both a unique and weird experience for coaches, players, and fans watching at home.

It would also pose another issue that has not been raised. What about print and television media? Will we be admitted and allowed to fill press boxes where there are often tight quarters with little room for social distancing?

Of course, we could sit inside the stadium where there would be unlimited seats with from for social distancing, but most laptops won't hold power long enough to get from pregame to postgame without a charge.

The media are the worst of the worry, as it would be fine with me to stay home, watch the games on the flat screen and join a conference call with coaches and players post-game.

It would be unique and weird for sure if the games are played without fans. Still, it would be far better than where we stand presently, without games of any kind in any sports, unless you count good reruns, but it's hard to get overly excited when you already know the outcome.

Whatever the outcome, we're all ready for something, anything, no matter how unique or weird it might be.

