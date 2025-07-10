Takeaways from an Exclusive Conversation with Clark Lea; Just a Minute
Vandy on SI breaks down its conversation with Clark Lea.
In this story:
Vandy on SI caught up with Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea for an exclusive conversation ahead of SEC Media Days. The Vanderbilt football coach took over 30 minutes to articulate his vision regarding his program and to update the media on the status of his team.
Perhaps Lea' comments in late June indicate the confidence level he has in his team and how he'll articulate that as he takes the podium on Monday at the Omni in Atlanta.
Here's a few stories based off of Lea's comments earlier this summer:
Published