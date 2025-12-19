What It Would Mean For Vanderbilt Football to Get 11th Win

For a team that was picked toward the bottom of the SEC in the preseason with not much expectations in the eyes of fans and media members, it has been an extremely surprising year watching Vanderbilt football. But not to Vanderbilt.

Since the offseason began – which coaches and players have said started Jan. 7, 2025 – Vanderbilt’s goal was to have a season it has never had before. Not only did it have aspirations of making the SEC Championship Game, but it also had dreams of making it to the College Football Playoff. While the Commodores fell just short of those dreams, it still made plenty of history along the way.

Vanderbilt’s 10-2 regular season marked the first time ever the program has won at least 10 games in a season. On top of that, Vanderbilt beat three teams that were ranked in the top 15 of the AP Top 25 poll throughout the season, also a first. As a result of that, Vanderbilt was ranked inside the AP Top 10 for the first time since 1947. In short, it has been a historic season. Certainly a season that the people of Nashville will never forget.

Yet, the season is not over. One last game in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Iowa presents the opportunity to get an 11th win and set a new program record for wins in a season that will be tough to beat. What is for certain is that it would mean a lot to the players to be a part of more Vanderbilt football history.

“It means everything to me. I grew up watching Vandy. My brother was a fan of Vandy. I wanted to go here and to be able to bring such a historic season and a sense of pride that we haven’t been able to experience in a really long time. I mean, it’s really special. It means a lot,” Vanderbilt linebacker Bryan Longwell said in Thursday’s press conference.

Longwell is one of the Nashville natives on the roster. The junior went to high school at Lipscomb Academy and chose to stay home and follow head coach Clark Lea’s vision over offers from other power conference schools.

In three short seasons, Longwell has been a part of the 2023 team that went 2-10 to this season’s historic 10-2 season and counting where he has been a defensive leader, contributing to the program’s history in meaningful ways. Now, he has the chance to help deliver an unprecedented 11th win in under two weeks.

What also is at stake in the bowl game is conference supremacy. In a classic bowl game between a Big Ten and a SEC team, conference bragging rights are at a premium. That is something that Vanderbilt wide receiver Richie Hoskins takes seriously.

“We get to represent the SEC. That’s something that on a personal level has been something that’s really important to me,” Hoskins said. “But I also know that everybody who comes here partially does at least because they want to be in the SEC and playing against the best players. So, we get a chance to show everybody that the SEC is the ultimate conference in the country.”

Hoskins, who is a senior, is another player that has been a part of the quick and historic transformation. Hoskins bought into Lea’s culture from the very beginning as a walk-on in 2022 and knew that at some point it would pay off. A couple years later, and he’s in his final season looking to leave his final stamp of history on the program.

For Hoskins, getting to be a meaningful contributor on the Vanderbilt roster that was able to make so much history is something that he will forever treasure.

“It means the world to me. It’s definitely the greatest honor I’ll probably have the rest of my life,” Hoskins told Vandy On SI .

Vanderbilt will go for its record-breaking 11th win against Iowa Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

