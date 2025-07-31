Takeaways From Day Two of Vanderbilt Football's Fall Camp
Nashville–Vanderbilt took the field on day two of its fall camp with all of what it’s previously done out the window. For them 7-6 doesn’t matter anymore, it’s about what they do day-by-day that matters nowadays.
If Vanderbilt loses eight reps due to time constraints–like it did on Thursday–it can’t expect to win in the margins come regular season play. As a result, it’s not taking anything for granted. Time to start fresh, time to work to get to something beyond 7-6.
“We’re trying to leave [last season] in the past,” Vanderbilt three-way player Martel Hight said. “But we’re trying to build on it, find out what our mistakes were and just capitalize on our mistakes.”
Vanderbilt is an imperfect product at this point, but has some optimism that it’s trending upwards. Here’s some takeaways from day two of camp:
It appears as if Bryce Cowan is forcing his way into playing time
Cowan appears to have grown into his role at this stage.
The athletic traits have always been there for the athletic linebacker, but now it appears as if he’s playing more freely and is able to fly around without second guessing if he’s doing the right thing. If that continues to be the case then Vanderbilt will have a hard time taking him off the field.
Vanderbilt does have some proven starters at linebacker with Langston Patterson and Bryan Longwell and has to find playing time for Nick Rinaldi, but perhaps Rinaldi’s versatility can open the door a bit for Cowan.
At the very least, it looks as if Cowan is improved.
Carson Lawrence is all over the field
Ever since he stepped on campus, Lawrence hasn’t been shy about coming downhill and making a play.
Perhaps there’s still some area for Lawrence to take a significant step forward, but as of now he’s finding gaps and is making his presence felt around the line of scrimmage. He appears to be someone who will challenge some older guys for snaps.
If he doesn’t beat out a veteran this year, he appears to be showing that he can be a starter in the future.
The line of scrimmage appears to be more competitive
It’s hard to tell how competitive the line play truly is, but it appears as if the bodies are more comparable to what other programs have on the line of scrimmage.
The size and the physicality is more noticeable than it was last fall.
Richie Hoskins and Junior Sherrill keep making plays
Hoskins and Sherrill followed up strong day ones with days that saw them being targeted and making catches downfield.
Vanderbilt won’t have one of the best receiver rooms in the league, but if Sherrill and Hoskins take steps forward it could be a more capable group than it appears to be on the surface.
It does appear that the room has made significant strides since the spring.
Don’t panic if Martel Hight isn’t taking a ton of offensive snaps right now
Hight will still play receiver even if he’s not working with the offense each day.
At this stage, Vanderbilt is just looking to get him reps at each position and manage his workload. He can’t be in more than one place at once.
Blaze Berlowitz has another good day
Berlowitz was sharp and accurate again on day two of camp and appears to be all but locking up the backup quarterback role.
The ball just comes out of Berlowitz’ hands differently these days. He appears to be more confident and in command of the offense.
Diego Pavia says Berlowitz is cutting out bad decisions and is more “dialed in and focused” because he’s been “laying off the ladies.”
Trudell Berry moves to safety room
Clark Lea says Trudell Berry–who started his career at cornerback–is now in the safety room. Lea says he likes what he sees from Berry.
The former four-star prospect has struggled to see the field after finding somewhat of a role in 2023 and likely wouldn’t have been a rotational piece had he stayed at cornerback. Perhaps he’s got a clearer path to the field at safety.
Marlen Sewell appears to be the leader of that room
Sewell is loud on the sidelines when Vanderbilt’s defense needs a jolt or some instruction. He’s clearly emerged as one of its defensive leaders and is finding a voice.
The veteran safety may not be Vanderbilt’s most explosive backend player, but him opting to return rather than transferring this offseason appears to be important regardless of his playing time.