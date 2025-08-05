"This Is Home," Marlen Sewell is Embracing Each Day in Final Season at Vanderbilt
Nashville–Vanderbilt safety Marlen Sewell’s name was in the transfer portal for 10 days immediately following Vanderbilt’s Birmingham Bowl win over Georgia Tech, but he was immediately welcomed back as he opted to return for one last ride at Vanderbilt.
The Vanderbilt senior likely could’ve gone elsewhere and been promised a starting–or at least a very substantial–role, yet he chose to come back and compete with what he says is “the most talented” safety room that he’s been a part of.
Some in Sewell’s position would’ve taken the easy path to playing time, but he had something closer to his heart as he made his final decision on where he’d spend his fifth year.
“This is home,” Sewell said of Vanderbilt. “I started my career here and I want to finish it here. I know coach Lea has a plan for this team and it’s a great team, the best team I’ve been a part of since I’ve been here. I just want to finish my career here.”
Sewell has done his time at Vanderbilt and has been a part of all five of head coach Clark Lea’s teams to date. The Vanderbilt safety initially committed to Derek Mason, but says he was “blessed” that Lea and Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee honored his commitment to the program as a high schooler.
Now Sewell is repaying the favor by sticking around for one more season and bridging the gap between Vanderbilt’s experienced 2024 safety room and its relatively young one in 2025.
“Marlen has had a really nice camp,” Lea said. “He’s kind of stepping into his own with respect to finishing plays. That’s kind of where he’s needed to improve and downing the ball, downing the ball in big space, I just see him growing into comfort there.”
Sewell started one game last season and played in all 13 that Vanderbilt played while racking up 20 tackles on the season. The Birmingham, Alabama, native will likely never be Vanderbilt’s leading tackler or most impactful playmaker on defense.
He’ll always have a role, though. All anyone has to do in order to see that is stand on the sideline when Vanderbilt’s defense is gathered. Sewell is always barking commands at younger players. He’s always looking to make sure that his voice is being used for good within Lea’s defense.
In a way, he feels as if it’s the least he can do.
“When I met coach Lea I just knew how real of a man he is,” Sewell said. “He’s not just our coach. I can look at him as like a father figure and a guy who’s challenging me in multiple ways.”
Sewell and Lea’s conversations have often included Lea teaching Sewell about how to finish plays and down the ball. They’ve also included business, though. The Vanderbilt safety is Vanderbilt’s team barber–but says he’s currently taking a hiatus throughout fall camp–-and hopes to cut hair for a living.
The Vanderbilt safety has been put into contact with professional barbers in the area by Vanderbilt Director of Player Relations Lemanski Hall. He’s also been embraced by each member of its roster for his abilities. He knows it may not have been like that everywhere and isn’t taking it for granted.
“It’s a good feeling because guys always need haircuts,” Sewell said. “You look at our coaches, man, the people on our staff, they’re supporting me and giving me contacts with people around the area and getting me in contact with professional barbers, entrepreneurs, people who I can look up to and take steps after my football journey.”
When it’s all said and done after this season, Sewell will have to find a new place to call home. For now he’s soaking in each day in an environment that he’s been more familiar with than nearly anyone has been over the past few years.
His barber chair doesn’t have to move out of Vanderbilt’s locker room yet. That’s not lost on him.
“You could definitely say this is my second home,” Sewell said, “Other than Alabama.”