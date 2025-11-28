What Vanderbilt University Said on Clark Lea’s Contract Extension
The day Vanderbilt football fans have been waiting for has finally arrived.
According to a press release put out Friday morning, head football coach Clark Lea has received a contract extension. It’s an extension that was well-earned and well-deserved. In just a couple short years, Lea has brought the program from the bottom of the SEC to a contender for the College Football Playoff.
Two seasons ago Vanderbilt was 2-10, but is now one win away from flipping that record completely around as it enters the final week of the regular season 9-2. The Commodores have already put on a historic season in which it reached a top 10 ranking in the AP Poll for the first time since 1947 and got victories over three AP Top 15 teams in the same season for the first time in program history.
Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee has delivered in her tenure at Vanderbilt. Hired in 2020, Lee has overseen an uprising in Vanderbilt athletics, including hiring Clark Lea in December of 2020. Lea leading this football program to new heights is just the biggest example of the transformation of Vanderbilt athletics Lee has seen as the athletic director.
“Clark Lea embodies what is possible at Vanderbilt, and I am proud to continue this journey with him leading our football program,” Lee said. “From the very beginning of Vandy United, we unapologetically set out to build a model to sustain excellence in athletics and today simply reaffirms our commitment. Our focus is consistently competing at the highest level— with our values and identity as our firm foundation. As Coach Lea often says, our mission is winning. We deeply believe that we can do it all. With our alignment and partnership here at Vanderbilt, we can and we will.”
Vanderbilt football has quickly risen from the ashes of college football throughout the past two seasons. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has played a big role in the turning point of the program, who has led the team to a 16-8 record over the course of the past two seasons with multiple games still to play in the 2025 season.
Chancellor of Vanderbilt University Daniel Diermeier stressed the belief he and the rest of the school has in Lea’s ability to continue to elevate Vanderbilt football to even newer heights in the future.
“Clark Lea’s success is demonstrating what we believe is possible for Vanderbilt football and the entire university,” Diermeier said. “We set our aspirations high, attract the best people, and create an environment where they can succeed. Coach Lea has shown all of us what is possible when we make no small plans and have the determination and fortitude to execute them. His leadership is a powerful example of why we invest boldly in athletics and why our aspirations continue to rise.”
Lea led Vanderbilt to its first bowl victory since 2013 a year ago, leading his Commodores past Georgia Tech 35-27 in the Birmingham Bowl while achieving a 7-6 record. Now, Lea has the opportunity to take Vanderbilt to its first ever 10-win season with a win against Tennessee or a win in the postseason.
Lea came to Vanderbilt from Notre Dame, where he was the defensive coordinator in South Bend. He helped Notre Dame get to the College Football Playoff in 2018 and 2020. Lea is hoping he can do the same thing in Nashville, but as a head coach this time around. Here is what Lea said on his extension.
“I am excited to be able to continue the work we started at Vanderbilt five years ago. Throughout the process of working through this extension, I have been overwhelmed with two feelings,” Lea said. “First, a sense of pride in the culture and environment we have established at Vanderbilt. Second, a sense of clarity that the work is not complete. This next phase of the program build will introduce many exciting things, including facility upgrades and needed resources for our staff and team.”
“These investments will go a long way in ensuring our program can level up. I am grateful to have leadership from Chancellor Diermeier and Vice Chancellor Lee, who clear the way for our success. Our vision has never been about one or two seasons, rather, it has always been about sustained success at a championship level. I am thrilled to be able to continue the mission, and I appreciate all the support from Commodore Nation and our Nashville community.”