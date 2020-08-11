CommodoreCountry
Three Commodores Join Athlon's Preseason All-SEC Teams

Greg Arias

When it comes to preseason All-SEC candidates, every team in the conference has players who deserve consideration, and the staff of Athlon's has done an excellent job of finding representatives from every team ahead of the 2020 college football season. 

While the first, second, third, and fourth team All-SEC selections in their latest publication are top-heavy with players from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Florida, others such as Kentucky, Texas A&M, and South Carolina are also well represented. 

So too are the bottom teams in the league where Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and Missouri all have three members listed on one of the four teams. 

While these lists are not necessarily always correct in which team each player might end up on at seasons end, they are reliable in ranking the top talents across the league.

PRESEASON ALL-SEC COMMODORES

Third Team

Dayo Odeyingbo-6'6" 280-pound senior defensive lineman

Harrison Smith- 5'10" 186-pound junior punter

Fourth Team

Tyler Steen- 6'5" 305-pound sophomore offensive tackle

OVERALL TOTALS

Alabama: 13 total- 8 first-team, 3 second, 1 third, 1 fourth. 

Florida: 12 total- 1 first-team, 3 second, 6 third, 2 fourth.

Georgia: 10 total- 2 first-team, 7 second, 0 third, 1 fourth.

Texas A&M: 10 total- 1 first-team, 3 second, five third, one fourth. 

Auburn: 9 total- 1 first-team, 1 second, three thirds, four fourth.

LSU: 9 total- 4 first-team, 1 second, one third, three fourth. 

Tennessee: 9 total- 2 first-team, 2 seconds, two third, three fourth.

Kentucky: 8 total- 2 first-team, 2 seconds, one third, three fourth. 

South Carolina: 6 total- 0 first-team, 2 seconds, three thirds, one fourth.

Ole Miss: 5 total- 2 first-team, 0 seconds, one third, two fourth. 

Mississippi State: 4 total- 1 first-team, 0 second, 1 third, 2 fourth.

Missouri: 3 total- 1 first-team, 2 second, 1 third, 0 fourth.

Arkansas: 3 total- 0 first-team, 1 second, 0 third, 2 fourth.

Vanderbilt: 3 total- 0 first-team, 0 second, 2 third, 1 fourth. 

A total of 104 players were named to the four teams. Many of those players will have a future at the next level when their time at the collegiate level is done.

