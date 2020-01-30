CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Three Former Commodores set to Begin XFL Careers

Greg Arias

Some people just can't get enough football, heck I'll admit that I'm one of them. I sometimes watch Youtubes of past games in the down months when there are no games being played, so if you don't know, the XFL is making a return. 

The XFL's return begins when their season kicks off Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. ET (ABC), when the DC Defenders host the Seattle Dragons. Also on Feb. 8, the Houston Roughnecks face the Los Angeles Wildcats at 5 p.m. ET (FOX).

This reincarnation of Vince McMahon's XFL includes eight teams, the Dallas Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, St. Louis Battlehawks, Los Angles Wildcats, Ne York Guardians, Seattle Dragons, and Tampa Bay Vipers. 

Each team sports a 52 man roster, meaning that 416 former college football players have another opportunity to continue their football careers, and perhaps earn another shot at making an NFL roster in the future. 

Of those 416 men who will continue living their football dreams in the new league, there are three former Vanderbilt Commodores currently included on the rosters. 

Charles Wright- New York Guardians: Wright, a 6'3" linebacker from Irvine, Ca. played his final season with Vanderbilt in 2018. 

"Wright missed the final two months of action… Played in five early-season games, with starting assignments against Middle Tennessee, Nevada, Notre Dame and South Carolina before a leg injury ended his campaign… Finished the year with eight unassisted tackles, 16 total tackles and a forced fumble… Had three solo tackles in victory over Nevada… Contributed season-high five stops against South Carolina… Added three tackles and a forced fumble in season-opening win over Middle Tennessee." Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics

Bruno Reagan- St. Louis Battlehawks: Reagan, a 6'3" 315 offensive lineman from Clarksville, Tn. played his final season with Vanderbilt in 2018. 

"Reagan ran his consecutive starts streak to 40 games by starting all 13 games during the regular season… As a senior, the versatile Reagan started the first five games at right guard, then moved to center for the final eight games… Played more than 98 percent of Vanderbilt’s 850 offensive plays… Contributed 14 pancake blocks and 26 domination blocks, helping Ke’Shawn Vaughn to become team’s sixth 1,000-yard rusher… Behind Reagan and the offensive line, the Commodore offense averaged 411.2 total yards, the highest single-season total by a Vanderbilt offense since the mid-1970s… With Reagan’s help, the Commodores closed the season averaging 37.5 points during the final five games of the season." Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics

LaDarius Wiley-Los ANgles Wildcats: Wiley, a 6'1" 210 safety from Los Angles, Ca. played his final season with Vanderbilt in 2018. 

"Wiley started every game at safety, providing leadership and excellent play in the Commodore defensive secondary… Wiley ended the season with 32 career starts, most of any active Vanderbilt defensive back… Finished the regular season with 44 solo tackles, 83 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and three pass breakups… Ranked among Southeastern Conference leaders with four forced fumbles… Departed the program as the Commodores’ active career leader with 157 unassisted tackles, 255 total tackles and seven forced fumbles… Registered at least four tackles in 12 of 13 games… Posted double-digit tackles against Notre Dame, South Carolina, Florida and Kentucky… Season high in solo tackles (7) and total tackles (11) came against Kentucky… Added five tackles against Baylor in Texas Bowl." Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics

While there aren't many former Commodores currently in the new league, this is an opportunity for more of them to continue their playing career in the future if this league can survive where it and others failed previously. 

The league's slogan is "For the love of football," which is certainly something that all football fans understand. 

Now comes the hard part, choosing with team do we want to cheer for and why do we like that team?

Enjoy! 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Commodores Still Showing Improvement Whether you Agree with me or not

I wrote last week that I felt like, despite the mounting loss total that this Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball team was showing signs of improvement, and I stand by that today after their loss in Lexington last night.

Greg Arias

Commodores Fight but Cats Refuse to Fall

Vanderbilt built a double-digit advantage in the second half over 13th ranked Kentucky but a second-half comeback led by freshman Tyrese Maxey led Kentucky to a 71-62 win at Rupp Arena.

Kris Freeman

Gutsy Performance from Vanderbilt Falls Short As Kentucky Powers to 71-62 win

The Commodores gave perhaps their best effort of the entire season, but in the end it wasn't enough to overcome the Kentucky Wildcats in Rupp Arena.

Greg Arias

Pregame Preview: Vanderbilt Visits Rupp Arena to face Kentucky

The Vanderbilt Commodores (8-11, 0-6) visit Rupp Arena tonight to face the Kentucky Wildcats (15-4, 5-1) in a key matchup for both teams, but for very different reasons.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Kentucky Edition

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Lexington to face Kentucky, so here are some quick-hitter facts on tonight's matchup.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Looking for First Conference win in Lexington versus Kentucky

The Vanderbilt Commosores are looking for their first conference win of the season as they face the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena this afternoon.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Stackhouse Shares Thoughts on Kobe Bryant

The tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash Sunday near Los Angeles have left the basketball world shaken.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt climbs its toughest mountain on trip to Rupp Arena

Vanderbilt looks to put an end to their conference losing streak when the take on Kentucky at Rupp Arena, Wednesday night.

Kris Freeman

Vandy Boys Place two in D1 Baseball Top Five Pitchers

To the surprise of almost no one, the Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team has two of the top-five pitchers in the nation according to a recently released ranking by D1 Baseball.

Greg Arias

Inside Senior Bowl for Vanderbilt's Pinkney, Vaughn, and Lipscomb

The Vanderbilt Commodores "Big Three" entering into the 2019 season officially finished their college careers on Saturday as part of the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Al. and it was a solid week for all three.

Greg Arias