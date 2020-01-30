Three Former Commodores set to Begin XFL Careers

Some people just can't get enough football, heck I'll admit that I'm one of them. I sometimes watch Youtubes of past games in the down months when there are no games being played, so if you don't know, the XFL is making a return.

The XFL's return begins when their season kicks off Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. ET (ABC), when the DC Defenders host the Seattle Dragons. Also on Feb. 8, the Houston Roughnecks face the Los Angeles Wildcats at 5 p.m. ET (FOX).

This reincarnation of Vince McMahon's XFL includes eight teams, the Dallas Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, St. Louis Battlehawks, Los Angles Wildcats, Ne York Guardians, Seattle Dragons, and Tampa Bay Vipers.

Each team sports a 52 man roster, meaning that 416 former college football players have another opportunity to continue their football careers, and perhaps earn another shot at making an NFL roster in the future.

Of those 416 men who will continue living their football dreams in the new league, there are three former Vanderbilt Commodores currently included on the rosters.

Charles Wright- New York Guardians: Wright, a 6'3" linebacker from Irvine, Ca. played his final season with Vanderbilt in 2018.

"Wright missed the final two months of action… Played in five early-season games, with starting assignments against Middle Tennessee, Nevada, Notre Dame and South Carolina before a leg injury ended his campaign… Finished the year with eight unassisted tackles, 16 total tackles and a forced fumble… Had three solo tackles in victory over Nevada… Contributed season-high five stops against South Carolina… Added three tackles and a forced fumble in season-opening win over Middle Tennessee." Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics

Bruno Reagan- St. Louis Battlehawks: Reagan, a 6'3" 315 offensive lineman from Clarksville, Tn. played his final season with Vanderbilt in 2018.

"Reagan ran his consecutive starts streak to 40 games by starting all 13 games during the regular season… As a senior, the versatile Reagan started the first five games at right guard, then moved to center for the final eight games… Played more than 98 percent of Vanderbilt’s 850 offensive plays… Contributed 14 pancake blocks and 26 domination blocks, helping Ke’Shawn Vaughn to become team’s sixth 1,000-yard rusher… Behind Reagan and the offensive line, the Commodore offense averaged 411.2 total yards, the highest single-season total by a Vanderbilt offense since the mid-1970s… With Reagan’s help, the Commodores closed the season averaging 37.5 points during the final five games of the season." Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics

LaDarius Wiley-Los ANgles Wildcats: Wiley, a 6'1" 210 safety from Los Angles, Ca. played his final season with Vanderbilt in 2018.

"Wiley started every game at safety, providing leadership and excellent play in the Commodore defensive secondary… Wiley ended the season with 32 career starts, most of any active Vanderbilt defensive back… Finished the regular season with 44 solo tackles, 83 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and three pass breakups… Ranked among Southeastern Conference leaders with four forced fumbles… Departed the program as the Commodores’ active career leader with 157 unassisted tackles, 255 total tackles and seven forced fumbles… Registered at least four tackles in 12 of 13 games… Posted double-digit tackles against Notre Dame, South Carolina, Florida and Kentucky… Season high in solo tackles (7) and total tackles (11) came against Kentucky… Added five tackles against Baylor in Texas Bowl." Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics

While there aren't many former Commodores currently in the new league, this is an opportunity for more of them to continue their playing career in the future if this league can survive where it and others failed previously.

The league's slogan is "For the love of football," which is certainly something that all football fans understand.

Now comes the hard part, choosing with team do we want to cheer for and why do we like that team?

Enjoy!

