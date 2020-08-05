Three Key Commodores on Defense for 2020

The Vanderbilt Commodores defense has a unique distinction entering the 2020 season, as the only SEC unit to return eleven starters. Depending on how you view it and considering the numbers allowed by this group a season ago, that could be a good or bad thing.

Exactly how bad were the stats last season? The Commodores defense allowed an average of 437.0 yards per game, with 227.8 passing and 209.2 rushing yards through 12 games, which was suitable for No.97 nationally.

Entering 2020, who are the three players who must step forward this season if these numbers and this unit are to improve?

DAYO ODEYINGBO & MALIK LANGHAM

A 6'6" 280-pound senior from Irving, Tx., Odeyingbo has the physical ability to be a real difference-maker and is getting some buzz from NFL scouts who spoke with Commodore Country.

Langham, a Huntsville, Al. native has the size (6''5" 290) and athletic ability to be an instant impact performer for the Commodores in his first season in Nashville. The former four-star recruit signed with the Florida Gators before transferring.

The Commodores must find a pass rush this season, and Odeyingbo is one of two players on the defensive line along with Langham that can demand extra protection from offenses and open up other defenders to help pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Those two should also be able to produce pressure on their own and will be counted on to do so.

KENNY HEBERT

As part of a talented starting unit, Hebert is a talented and physical linebacker who can make big plays and cause issues for opposing offenses.

Andre Mintz is the leader here, and his play will be stable, but he will need his fellow linebackers in Hebert, Dimitri Moore, and Elijah McCallister to all step up their game this season.

TAE DALEY

The team's third-leading tackler (57 stops) in 2019, Daley will need to improve even more this season as the leader of a pretty solid secondary that statistically speaking was the strength of the Commodores defense last year.

It might seem a stretch to ask the team's top three tacklers, especially since he's safety to step up even more, but there were plays left on the field last season, despite the numbers that will have to be made this time around, and Daley has the talent to make them.

Daley should get some help this season from Deshaun Jerkins, Frank Coppet, and incoming freshman Donovan Kaufman, who could push for time form day one because of his ability.

This unit and Daley will need to be ready to go from the jump to help their defensive line and linebackers to impact opposing quarterbacks.

