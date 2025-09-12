Three Keys: Vanderbilt vs South Carolina
Nashville---Vanderbilt football makes the trek out east to South Carolina to face off against the No. 11 Gamecocks as 6.5-point underdogs. It feels as if it's got a chance to rewrite the history that comes along with the series in which South Carolina has won every matchup since 2008, though.
"Nobody really talks about the Commodores," Vanderbilt offensive lineman Bryce Henderson said. "I think after we go in there and show these guys what’s what, people are gonna open their eyes up a little bit.”
Here's three keys to Vanderbilt overcoming its perception as an underdog and leaving Columbia with a win.
Clean up the penalties, turnovers
Part of what made Vanderbilt’s win over Virginia Tech so remarkable was its ability to overcome the things that it so often hasn’t overcome over the years.
Vanderbilt had 11 penalties for 74 yards as opposed to Virginia Tech’s three for 30. It turned it over twice–once in its own territory–which resulted in 14 Virginia Tech points. It never would’ve been able to win like that in its past as a program.
It may not be able to again.
South Carolina is better than Virginia Tech, straight up. It will make the margins even smaller for this Vanderbilt team as it looks to move to 3-0 on the season.
Get after LaNorris Sellers, make him one dimensional
South Carolina’s lowest-graded area in each of its wins over Virginia Tech and SC State was its pass blocking. For as good as imposing as it is on the perimeter, Vanderbilt has a real opportunity to put some pressure on South Carolina’s starting quarterback.
Sellers is too good to allow to sit back there and be able to take his time before ultimately ending the play. If he’s able to do that, Vanderbilt may not have a chance.
Vanderbilt has reason to believe that Sellers won’t have all day to operate, though. The Commodores’ defense sacked Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones three times and hurried him five times.
Steve Gregory’s defensive line obviously has improved depth and may be improved as a whole, but it proving that on Saturday will be paramount.
Hit the explosives
Who knows if Vanderbilt’s offensive and defensive line can push South Carolina around up front like it did Virginia Tech’s. It can negate the potential impact of South Carolina’s bodies up front, though.
Vanderbilt appears to have more explosiveness as an offense as opposed to what it had in 2024, but it’s got to show it against South Carolina. If what it did last Saturday is any indication, it appears as if it can do it again.
Clark Lea’s team had 12 “BIG” plays against Virginia Tech, five of which came through the air while seven came on the ground. Vanderbilt generated 311 yards off of those plays.
It’s got to hit on a few in order to leave South Carolina 3-0.