Three Keys: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia Tech
Nashville---Vanderbilt travels to Blacksburg this weekend to face off against Virginia Tech in a gme that will provide a look into how the rest of its season will go.
Here's three keys to a Commodores' victory.
Can the offensive line answer the call?
If there’s a position group that could wreck the game for this Vanderbilt team, it’s Virginia Tech’s stout defensive line that gave South Carolina some trouble over the course of Sunday’s season opener.
Standouts Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Aeneas Peebles are gone, but this group may be stronger as a whole than it was last season as Virginia Tech came to FirstBank Stadium and lost as heavy favorites. Vanderbilt’s offensive line will have its hands full with Kelvin Gilliam, Kemari Copeland, James Djonkam and Ben Bell.
Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea says he has the best offensive line of his Vanderbilt tenure, but that group will be tested as much as it’s been to this point as it takes the field on Saturday. Charleston Southern blitzed often in week one and made Vanderbilt’s group look poor at times . Its ability to open holes in the run game indicated that it is likely better than what it showed a week ago, though.
The continuity piece for this Vanderbilt offensive line is still likely a work in progress, but it will have to be good enough for it to operate on Saturday night.
Keep the crowd out of it
Despite what Vanderbilt may say, it’s clearly game planning for Virginia Tech’s crowd.
Vanderbilt played Enter Sandman at its Tuesday practice and a source told Vandy on SI that it also played it at its Wednesday practice at FirstBank Stadium.
The best way to silence the crowd on Saturday; don’t give it all that much to cheer about. Virginia Tech will inevitably hit on a few splash plays over the course of the day, but Vanderbilt avoiding the costly interception or mistake that allows the momentum to swing is a big deal.
No lead is safe in a sold-out Lane Stadium for this Vanderbilt team. It’s got to be sharp all night.
Cornerback play
As Vanderbilt linebacker Bryan Longwell says, Virginia Tech’s wide receiver play is significantly improved. It’s got speed. It’s got guys who can go up and get it. It’s got guys who can flat-out play.
Vanderbilt’s cornerback room wasn’t tested all that much by a downfield passing game from Charleston Southern, but it will be on Saturday. No longer are the days of Martel Hight playing 11 defensive snaps in a game and Vanderbilt getting away with it.
It’s real now and Vanderbilt’s corners will have to answer the call by winning one-on-ones on the perimeter and avoiding any blowup plays. Vanderbilt says it’s better at cornerback than it’s been, time to test the theory.