Tim Beck Semifinalist for National Award: The Anchor

Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck is one step closer to getting a national college football award.

Tuesday night, it was announced that Beck is a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant coach in the sport each year. Beck was named as one of the 15 semifinalists by the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation.

Beck is a strong candidate for the award this season. Beck has overseen and been the playcaller for one of the most potent offenses in college football. Beck has led Vanderbilt’s offense to the top-ranked team in the nation in offensive efficiency. The Commodores are eighth in the country in points per game, scoring 39.4 per game.

Vanderbilt also leads the country in yards per play with 7.54 yards and 111 explosive plays this season.

Beck has helped Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia succeed and lead the Commodores to a 10-2 season. Pavia has had an excellent year in Beck’s offensive system, becoming one of the leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy Award this season. The finalists for the Heisman will be announced the Monday after conference championship games, Dec. 8.

Despite the 10-2 record, Vanderbilt did not get the help it needed from the College Football Playoff committee to sneak into the bracket. Vanderbilt stayed at No. 14 in the country in the penultimate rankings Tuesday night. As a result, Vanderbilt will wait for its bowl game invitation. With Texas jumping ahead of Vanderbilt in the rankings, Vanderbilt becomes a strong candidate to play in either ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 or the Gator Bowl on Dec. 27.

After his performance against Tennessee, Diego Pavia also won the Associated Press Player of the Week as well as the Manning Award Star of the Week. Pavia became the first player in SEC history to record 400 or more yards in four consecutive games. Pavia was also the first player since Jayden Daniels in 2023 to pass for more than 250 yards and run for more than 150 yards.

