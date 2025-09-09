To Pull off an Upset, Clark Lea Knows His Defensive Line has to Get Home
Vanderbilt opens SEC play this weekend as it travels to face No. 11 South Carolina. Coming off a road win at Virginia Tech, the Commodores are looking to pull off another road upset against a team that is a College Football Playoff hopeful.
But in order to pull the upset, Vanderbilt knows it has to start with winning at the line of scrimmage. While there will be plenty of talk about how the offensive line will hold up against South Carolina star defensive end Dylan Stewart, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea thinks his defensive line is ultimately the key to getting a top 15 win.
“This is the game where our defensive line needs to win. That’s where we have to set a tone. And if we can’t do that, you allow a really talented player [LaNorris Sellers] with time and space to make it hard on us,” Lea said.
The Commodores are facing another dual-threat quarterback this week in LaNorris Sellers. While Sellers only had 38 rushing yards in the game, it was his ability to extend plays against Vanderbilt’s defense that allowed the Gamecocks to run away with a win.
In Tuesday's press conference, Lea recalled a play from last season’s game against South Carolina where Sellers was able to deliver a crushing blow to Vanderbilt’s defense. Trailing by just a touchdown coming out of halftime, Vanderbilt went on defense to start the third quarter. On 1st and 20 from its own 15-yard line, Sellers was under pressure and was seemingly about to be sacked for a loss by Vanderbilt defensive lineman Khordae Sydnor. But Sellers escaped and threw a 51-yard dart down the sideline to wide receiver Jared Brown.
South Carolina ended up scoring a touchdown two plays later in its 28-7 win over Vanderbilt last season. If Vanderbilt wants to win this weekend, it cannot let opportunities for sacks or tackles for loss slip away. When Sellers escapes the pocket, it tends to mean bad news for opposing defenses, whether he takes off running or finds an open receiver down the field.
“We have to finish at the point of attack. We have to crush the pocket. We have to understand where he escapes and how to find him in the open field. We cannot let him get to the sideline,” Lea said.
Vanderbilt is hoping last week’s game against Virginia Tech dual-threat quarterback Kyron Drones can help his defensive line’s ability to defend Sellers this weekend. Amidst Vanderbilt’s defensive shutout in the second half against Virginia Tech was the defensive line being able to take away Drones’ runs that he had in the first half.
In the first half, Drones had 68 rushing yards. In the second half, Vanderbilt’s defense got to Drones constantly as he had -32 rushing yards. The Commodores are going to need to emulate its second half performance against Drones in the against Sellers.
“Hopefully through our experience last weekend, we can tighten some of our systems down,” Lea said. “If you can win up front, you have a chance to erase some of those plays that become backbreakers.”