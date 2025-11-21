Two More, Vanderbilt Football; Column
NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football is in the position to scoreboard watch and wouldn’t have to do all that much in order to figure out what it’s looking for. The Commodores should be rooting against Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma and Utah the rest of the way if they want to feel comfortable on College Football Playoff selection day.
Before the results of those other teams can matter Vanderbilt has to take care of its own business, though.
The two goals for this Vanderbilt team aren’t difficult to decipher the rest of the way. It’s got to beat Kentucky on Saturday and find a way to win against Tennessee in Knoxville the following weekend. If it does that, then its big dreams will become vitalized.
“We're in a position that our school hasn't been in in a while,” Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers said. “I think that we understand that, and it's not necessarily putting pressure on us, but we know that we have a responsibility to take care of every single week, every single day, and we're trying to attack every single day like that.”
What happens the rest of the way will define the legacies of Stowers, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and the core of this Vanderbilt team that chose to come back after a 7-6 season in which it changed the trajectory of this program. The choice of how this team is remembered is up to it.
Will it be remembered as the first group of trailblazers to take this program to the College Football Playoff? Or will it leave Vanderbilt with a gap in its resume when this is all said and done?
In any case, Clark Lea’s team will be remembered as one of the best–if not the best–to ever take the field at FirstBank Stadium in Vanderbilt uniforms. That’s never been this group's goal, though. They’ve intentionally set their bar higher than anything that can lead to complacency.
Lea has built this thing so that AP Top 25 ranking isn’t good enough to satisfy his team, he’s built it so a few ranked wins isn’t the goal. The one thing that this Vanderbilt team has set out to do is still yet to be accomplished.
"Gotta win it all," Pavia told me in a one-on-one interview prior to spring practice. "The natty, that's all we got on our mind. We gotta take it day by day. We got our standards out there, our goals out there and the standard has raised so we just gotta take it day by day and let the players compete."
It sounded outlandish at the time, but everything that Pavia declared nine months ago is within reach for this Vanderbilt team. It will take a tremendous run down the stretch, but Vanderbilt likely controls its own destiny at this point.
The Commodores are ranked 14th in the College Football Playoff rankings, but if it finishes the season 2-0 it’s difficult to envision that things wouldn’t shake themselves out enough for them to find their way into the field. Winning out is easier said than done, though.
Mark Stoops’ Kentucky team is playing its best football of the year and has won three in a row–including a win over Auburn, which took Vanderbilt to overtime–while Tennessee is firmly a top 25 team. This group will have to do something difficult, but it’s got good news.
The first step for this Vanderbilt team is acknowledging what’s ahead of it–which is a gauntlet that will allow it to gauge where it’s really at–the second is believing it’s got the capability to do it, the third is having enough physically to–which it appears to after its bye week–and the fourth is executing it.
Time to see if it can do it.
“We don't ignore that,” Lea said of the playoff situation. “We embrace it. I mean it, not even embrace it. I mean, that's our talk. Like we own that, because we've talked about it since January 7. So that's something we embrace, and we were striving for. And I said this to the team today in the hotel. I mean, that we're out of opportunities. I mean, everything's at stake, and the mission is winning. So if at some point we're dealt a blow, we'll still be on mission, but until otherwise, we're aiming for those playoffs, and that's important to us right now.”