Unrated QB Getting Major Attention from Recruiters, Including Vanderbilt

The quarterback is the most critical position on the football team. A good one can often be the difference in wins and losses.

Vanderbilt fans have experienced that very thing in recent times. There was Kyle Shurmer leading the team to two bowl games in three seasons before finding his place on the Kansas City Chiefs roster to last season and Riley Neal.

That's not intended as a shot at Neal, who by all accounts, including my own, was a fine young man and stood up before the cameras and microphones time after time in disappointment and never once stood down.

It's just a fact of the sport.

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason and his staff are always in the market for quarterbacks each year, and their class of 2021 is no different.

However, there is a new name that many recruiting junkies might not be familiar with at present.

Dylan Lonergan, a 6'2" 200-pound unrated quarterback from Brookwood High School in Snellville, Ga. might just be one of the fastest rising players in this class when all is said and done.

According to both 247 Sports and Rivals.com, Lonergan is unrated inside his home state and nationally, but that hasn't stopped Power Five coaches from knocking and handing him an impressive list of offers.

Besides Vanderbilt, fellow SEC coaches from LSU, Auburn, South Carolina, and Tennessee have offered Lonergan. Likewise, Georgia Tech, Penn State, and West Virginia are on board with offers.

That's a pretty impressive list for any high school player, much less one who most people and the industry rankers haven't covered.

While the book on Lonergan is incomplete and the film is limited, his arm talent and upside seem to be what has driven his rise during recent strong showings at camps.

The Commodores were the fourth program to offer, extending theirs in April, following offers from West Virginia, Georgia Tech, and LSU.

Since Vanderbilt's offer, Lonergan has seen Penn State, Tennessee, Auburn, and South Carolina follow suit.

Though there is no word on where Lonergan might be trending at this time, his recruiting plate is full, and his decision will be one to watch in the coming days before National Signing Day.

